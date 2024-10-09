Home > Entertainment > Music Sum 41 Broke up in May 2023 — How Did This Decision Affect Singer Deryck Whibley's Net Worth? Deryck Whibley tells some hard stories in his new memoir. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 9 2024, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Sum 41 is part of the early 2000s pop-punk pantheon that includes bands like Blink-182 and Simple Plan, they actually got together in the mid-1990s. The year was 1996, and three Canadian boys were finding their footing after several band member rotations. Five years later they were off to the races with their breakthrough album, 2001's "All Killer No Filler."

As with most bands, Sum 41's career was littered with various members exiting while new people stepped in. There have been creative differences as well as light controversy surrounding the violent content of a music video. Throughout all this there has been one constant in the band, singer Deryck Whibley who took over in 1997 after Jon Marshall left. Deryck himself has wrestled with a few demons before finally quitting the band in 2023. Can his net worth handle it? Here's what we know.

Deryck Whibley's net worth definitely reflects years of hard work.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Deryck's net worth is sitting pretty at $6 million. As the longest-running member of Sum 41, it stands to reason that Deryck has been able to sock away some cash. The band has released eight studio albums as well as three live albums, a compilation album, and a ton of singles. It doesn't hurt that Sum 41 came up before the internet put a sizable financial dent in the music industry.

Deryck Whibley Musician, producer, manager, and author Net worth: $6 million Deryck Whibley has been the lead singer of Sum 41 since 1997, when he took over after Jon Marshall left the band. He is also a music producer and manager. In October 2024 he released his memoir: "Walking Disaster." Birthdate: March 21, 1980 Birthplace: Scarborough, Ontario, Canada Birth name: Deryck Jason Whibley Mother: Michelle Gordon Marriages: Avril Lavigne ​​(m. 2006; div. 2010)​; Ariana Cooper ​​(m. 2015) Children: Lydon Whibley (b. March 1, 2020); Quentin Whibley (b. March 2023)

Beyond making his own music with the boys, Deryck has also spent some time on the other side of the recording studio as a producer. He has worked with Tommy Lee as well as bands like No Warning, The Operation M.D., and Permanent Me. Deryck even took some time out of his busy schedule to play guitar on then-wife Avril Lavigne's third studio album.

Deryck Whibley's memoir was released in October 2024.

In October 2024, Deryck released his memoir "Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell," in which he looked back at his oft-turbulent life. Perhaps one of the most shocking reveals was Deryck's claim that he was sexually abused by the band's former manager. Greig Nori managed the band when Deryck was just a teenager. Nori was in his mid-30s.

According to Deryck, it started when Nori kissed him in a bathroom stall at a rave. The then 18-year-old Deryck was on Ecstasy at the time but was very surprised and confused by the assault. Eventually, it became a sexual relationship that lasted for four years, which Deryck later realized involved being groomed by his much older mentor. "I started feeling like I was being pressured to do something against my will," he wrote in his book.

Deryck didn't understand this was abuse until he shared this story with his now ex-wife, Avril. "That's abuse," she exclaimed. "He sexually abused you." After their physical relationship ended, Deryck said Nori continued to psychologically and verbally abuse him for years.