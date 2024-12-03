Home > Entertainment > Music Fan Tributes Pour in as Rumors of P Yungin's Death Spread Across Social Media Rumors on social media claim that rapper P Yungin has passed away. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 3 2024, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

In the fast-moving world of hip-hop, news travels fast — and sometimes, it spreads too quickly. Recently, rapper P Yungin has found himself at the center of attention for a much more serious reason.

So, what happened to P Yungin? Here's everything we know so far.

What happened to P Yungin?

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, rumors began circulating on social media claiming that rapper P Yungin had passed away. At this time, there's been no official confirmation regarding the young rapper's status. As it stands, all information surrounding these rumors remains unverified, and it's important to note that much of the conversation is still based purely on speculation.

The rumors surrounding P Yungin's death remain unconfirmed.

The first major spark came from an X (formerly Twitter) post by Kollege Kidd, who shared a photo of P Yungin alongside his mentor, NBA YoungBoy. The social media user captioned the post, "NBA Youngboy's Baton Rouge artist P Yungin rumored to have passed away."

Former artist of #nbayoungboy , P yungin died at the age of 20 🕊️#bbgdee confirmed the passing of his homie #pyungin on his #Instagramstory pic.twitter.com/gqRBJGCOUU — yodda3x (@yodda3x) December 3, 2024

From there, the speculation continued to spread, with other social media accounts adding to the rumor mill. X user @SaycheeseDGTL further fueled the fire by posting a claim that P Yungin was allegedly murdered on December 2.

Meanwhile, rapper and YouTuber BBG DEE also weighed in via his Instagram Story. He shared a picture of P Yungin on his Instagram Story with a caption that read, "We live and learn. I told you the truth brudda, Jesus the only way," paired with a forehead touch emoji and a heartbreak emoji.

To add even more fuel to the growing rumors, NBA YoungBoy's sister, who is also reportedly P Yungin's ex, shared a cryptic video on her Instagram Story. The clip featured the rapper holding what appears to be a newborn and was accompanied by a fingers-crossed emoji.

Praying that the p yungin news is fake 🙏 — ˢᶜᵒᵒᵇʸ (@Scooby_38) December 3, 2024

Despite the rumors remaining unconfirmed, tributes from fans have been flooding social media as they process the news. Many took to X to express their grief and reflect on P Yungin's impact as a young artist.

"I don't really like rap music nowadays but I heard news that an artist that I used to listen to a lot when I was younger passed away, P. Yungin," one person wrote on X. "He was only a month older than me, I listened to him all throughout high school since I was 15 yrs old, gone too soon RIP."

A second fan expressed their disbelief, saying, "Way too young. Praying for him." "My deep condolences to his family," a third X user added.