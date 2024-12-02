Home > Entertainment > Music > BTS BTS Army Rally Around V in Support Following the Death of His Dog Yeontan On Dec. 2, 2024, BTS member V announced the death of his beloved dog, Yeontan. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 2 2024, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: X / @naemjooon

In a heartbreaking update, BTS member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is grieving the death of his beloved dog, Yeontan. The K-pop superstar shared the sad news on Dec. 2, 2024, with a heartfelt note on his Instagram Story.

So, what exactly happened to the cherished pup? Here's everything you need to know.

What happened to Yeontan?

On Monday, December 2, V took to his Instagram Story to briefly talk about the release of "Winter Ahead," his new Christmas duet with Park Hyo Shin. However, he quickly shifted the focus to the devastating news of Yeontan's passing.

"Time flies, and it's already December," the BTS member wrote, according to a translation by Soompi. "Actually, the reason I'm writing this post today is that recently, Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars."

He went on, "I thought a lot about how to tell you this, but I felt it was right to share this news with ARMY, who have shown so much love for Yeontan." "I would be grateful if you could remember Yeontan and wish for his happiness even in the stars," V added. "I hope you have a warm end of the year where you can tell your loved ones that you love them once more."

To honor his adorable canine, V shared two videos of himself playing with Yeontan, set to C. James's song "Streetlights." He also posted one of the videos, along with several sweet pictures, on his main Instagram feed as a tribute to his furbaby. In the caption, he wrote, "Mr. Kim Yeontan" followed by a black heart.

The singer also shared a similar post on X (formerly Twitter), where he posted a video and three photos of Yeontan, accompanied by a crying face emoji. His devoted fans, deeply moved by the loss, expressed their grief and sent messages of condolences across social media: "I'm heartbroken," a fan penned on X. "We'll miss you so much Yeontan."

A second fan said, "May his little soul fly high in the sky." A third user reflected on the bond between V and Yeontan, adding, "Yeah, Yeontan passing away hit me a little cause we saw him (quite literally) grow up with Taehyung."

A fourth commenter kindly offered a tribute, saying, "Have a safe journey. Yeontan. Up with the stars, our little star." "Nahhh, I'm grieving over Yeontan like he was my own," a fifth BTS fan stated, "loved that damn dog. I'm hurting."

Someone else chimed in with an emotional post, "Y'all I'm actually crying sad, Yeontan is such an important figure in Taehyung's life, like, he was in all the albums and Taehyung put his name everywhere f--k I'm just glad he got to spend a lot of time with Tannie before he passed."