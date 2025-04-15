Barry Manilow's Net Worth: What Keeps This Icon Touring in His Eighties? "It doesn’t mean I’m retiring or anything. I’ll do shows and I’ll promote albums if I make any more, but no more big tours." By Trisha Faulkner Published April 15 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Even in his eighties, Barry Manilow is still lighting up arenas, serenading with classics, and pulling in standing ovations. His enchanting presence on stage inevitably leads to one question: What exactly is Barry Manilow’s net worth? Furthermore, why would a multimillionaire continue to work so hard?

The answer isn’t as simple as passion versus paycheck. With a career that began in the 1960s and has spanned more than six decades, Barry’s final tour reveals more about legacy than necessity. Keep reading as we take a closer look at this singing sensation’s incredible career.

Barry Manilow’s net worth proves this isn’t a story of financial struggle.

Barry's net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, stands at an impressive $100 million. This wealth wasn’t built overnight but across a six-decade career that began with jingles and bloomed into pop stardom. Barry’s success came not only from his chart-topping hits but also from savvy business choices, high-grossing tours, and long-standing Las Vegas residencies.

Barry Manilow Singer, Songwriter, and Record Producer Net worth: $100 million Known for his hit recordings such as "Could It Be Magic," "Looks Like We Made It," and "Mandy," Barry Manilow has a career as a singer, songwriter, and record producer that spans more than six decades. Birth Name: Barry Alan Pincus Birthdate: June 17, 1943 Birthplace: New York City Spouses: Susan Deixler ​​(m. 1964; ann. 1966)​; Garry Kief ​(m. 2014) Mother: Edna Manilow Father: Harold Kelliher

His music catalog alone has sold over 85 million records worldwide, with hits spanning generations. Beyond his own albums, Barry’s songwriting and production work — for stars like Bette Midler and Dionne Warwick — contributed significantly to his income stream. Add to that decades of touring, merchandising, and a well-managed public image, and you get a net worth that reflects his talent.

On top of his earnings, Barry has also invested wisely. He owns valuable real estate, including a sprawling Palm Springs property, and there have been no reports of bankruptcy, lawsuits, or financial missteps over the years. In short, nothing suggests that Barry’s final tour of 2025 was motivated by financial necessity. This isn’t a man chasing a paycheck. This is a man answering the call of an audience that never left.

Barry Manilow's final tour isn’t a retirement — it’s a celebration.

In 2025, Barry announced what he described as the last few concerts of his final tour. The tour, titled "The Last Concerts," was framed as a farewell to the road — but not necessarily to music. Now, those who have followed his career know this isn’t the first time Barry has announced his final tour. Back in 2015, Barry announced his “One Last Time” tour. At the time, he clarified during an interview with Billboard that he wasn’t retiring. “That doesn’t mean I’m retiring. I’ll do shows and I’ll write songs, but this is my last big tour. The road is too much.” He explained.

Fast forward to 2025, when Barry made good on his promise that he wasn’t retired by going on tour again. This time, the singing icon claimed his "The Last Concerts" tour would actually be his final tour. So, why do it? Why continue performing when the bank account is full and the legacy is secure? The answer might just be love. Love for music. Love for his fans. Maybe even love for the routine, the lights, and the magic that happens between the first note and the last encore.