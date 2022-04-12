"The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin' at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild, and extremely talented daughter … the best singer of any genre, Wynonna!" Naomi shared with Billboard in a statement. "She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, 'Heck yeah! I'm too old to grow up now!'"