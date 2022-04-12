How Old Are the Judds Now? When Does Their Final Tour Start?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 12 2022, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
In 1983, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd signed their first recording deal with RCA Records Nashville — the label repping superstars like Dolly Parton and Miranda Lambert — and in a year, they climbed to the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs with the track, "Mama He's Crazy."
The Judds disbanded several times over the years. They made a comeback at the 2022 CMT Music Awards held on April 11, 2022, performing the hit song, "Love Can Build a Bridge." How old are they now?
The Judds started performing in the 1980s — how old are they now?
The mother-daughter duo returned to the stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, delivering an emotionally charged performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge," the titular song of their best-selling album, first released in 1990. Naomi and Wynonna have long enjoyed popularity thanks to their unmatched singing talents, exceptional stage presence, unmistakable sartorial sense, and inspiring life stories. Naomi is now 76, while her daughter, Wynonna, will turn 58 on May 30, 2022.
The Judds shared new details about "The Final Tour" at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
As the unstoppable country formation announced on April 11, 2022, they are about to embark on a new tour, performing concerts in Michigan, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
Their first show will be held on Sept. 30, 2022, at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. The 10-date tour concludes with a concert held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 28, 2022. Martina McBride will join The Judds as a special guest.
"The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin' at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild, and extremely talented daughter … the best singer of any genre, Wynonna!" Naomi shared with Billboard in a statement. "She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, 'Heck yeah! I'm too old to grow up now!'"
"What I'm looking forward to most is celebrating The Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all," Wynonna added."This tour is a celebration for them!"
The Judds released hit albums like "Heartland" and "River of Time" over the course of the past 38 years.
Naomi and Wynonna started pursuing a career in music in the 1980s. They faced rejections at the very beginning of their career, ultimately achieving their breakthrough with the help of one of Naomi's clients. As a nurse, she looked after a record producer's child. The record producer helped the stars launch their career.
In 1985, The Judds won their first Grammy Award for the Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal with the song, "Mama He's Crazy." So far, they have won five Grammy Awards. They have been nominated nine times. Their most popular albums include "Heartland," "River of Time," and "Greatest Hits."