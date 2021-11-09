Beanie Sigel's Net Worth Might've Just Gotten a Serious Boost Thanks to Kanye West

When it comes to early 2000s hip-hop music, Beanie Sigel truly embodies everything that the era stands for. The Philadelphia-born rapper was a breakout success in the '00s and a well-known associate of Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records. Through multiple Billboard placements, co-signs from other big names in the genre, and a widely publicized personal life, Beanie was one of the biggest stars of his time.

With that being said, what exactly is Beanie Sigel's net worth? Furthermore, has his recently spotlighted relationship with Kanye West supplemented his net worth in any way? Here's what to know.

Beanie Sigel is a Philadelphia-born rapper who has been active in the genre for roughly the last three decades. Some of his hit tracks include "The Truth," "Stop, Chill," and "Playa."

Beanie Sigel rose to fame in 2000 thanks to his debut album The Truth, which enjoyed exceptional critical and commercial feedback. Beanie went on to release several follow-up records and further solidified his position as one of the era's biggest stars.

As a fellow affiliate of Roc-A-Fella and Jay-Z, Kanye also became close friends with Beanie in the early days of both of their careers. Kanye's involvement in Beanie's sound can be traced back to his debut album, a project that Kanye collaborated on when he was just working as a producer. The two became friends and worked together in a variety of capacities over the years following that.

Kanye West reportedly promised Beanie Sigel $50 million and 5 percent of the Yeezy brand.

It's undeniable that Kanye West is a modern business mogul. The rapper has transcended simply making music and become a brand of his own, with lines of everything from apparel to footwear to even music production technology selling out left and right. Kanye's namesake label, Yeezy, has been consistently ranked as one of the most-searched-for brands on the planet and has churned out countless hit products for years.

During Kanye's interview on the Drink Champs podcast on Nov. 4, 2021, he shared a previously unknown tidbit about his brand. The star revealed that Beanie was actually the person who came up with the name Yeezy, telling the hosts, "I still owe Beanie money, and I been trying to give him this money for a minute, 'cause he made the name Yeezy. He used to call me Yeezy."

The "Donda" creator further explained, "People who took a liking to me in volatile situations would always give me a nickname, so it seemed like I was cool like them. [Yeezy] was Beanie’s name for me when I was at Baseline. On some like, 'That’s Yeezy,' make him one of us. He let me wear his State Property chain. He really just embraced me."

With those statements made, Kanye noted again that he wanted to pay Beanie for coming up with the name Yeezy, and it seems that he actually extended the offer after the interview aired. In a recent video shared on social media, Beanie can be overheard telling a crowd that Kanye made good on his offer and that the star not only offered him $50 million but also a 5 percent stake in the Yeezy brand.