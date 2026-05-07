Adventurer Celebrity Bear Grylls Has a Net Worth That's 'Running Wild' Bear is known for surviving anything, and his bank account shows it. By Ivy Griffith Published May 7 2026, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of adventurer Bear Grylls know that he means business when he heads out to the wilderness. While he's known for being funny and embracing some self-deprecating humor, he's also a survivalist who teaches people vital life-saving skills for often wild and unimaginable situations. He's been doing it since the early 2010s and has quickly become a household name.

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But what kind of net worth has Bear's celebrity survivalist career earned him? Here's a look at what we know about the multi-talented adventurer's net worth.

Source: MEGA

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Here's Bear Grylls' net worth.

Bear was born on June 7, 1974, in the Isle of Wight, England, U.K. His parents are Sir Michael Grylls and Lady Sarah Grylls, and according to IMDb, he served in the British Special Air Services, which is where he got a lot of his survivalist experience. For education, he attended Eaton House, Ludgrove School, Eton College, and Birkbeck, University of London School of Continuing Education. These days, he owns an island off the coast of Wales and lives on a 100-year-old barge, converted to a houseboat, on the River Thames in London with his wife and children.

Additionally, he has the impressive distinction of holding the record for being the person who led the first unassisted crossing of the frozen North Atlantic Ocean in an open, rigid inflatable boat. Bear also holds the honor of being a No. 1 bestselling author, with one of his books selling over 20 million copies. One of his books, How to Stay Alive: The Ultimate Survival Guide by Bear Grylls, is considered a handy go-to for wilderness adventurers.

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Bear Grylls Adventurer and writer Net worth: $25M Edward Michael Bear Grylls is a celebrity adventurer and survivalist who showcases his skills for audiences who want to see him challenging himself in extreme environments. Birthdate: June 7, 1974 Birthplace: Isle of Wight, England, U.K. Marriages: 1 (m. Shara Cannings-Knight, July 2000) Children: 3

But to get to this stage in life, he has navigated a handful of impressive television series, all focused on his survival skills in extreme conditions. His career has earned him an estimated net worth of around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

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Source: MEGA

Bear Grylls is 'Running Wild' with MGK in 2026.

Bear has taken countless celebrities on adventures and is well-known around Hollywood. But he made a stir in 2026 when it was announced that he would be producing an episode of Bear Grylls Is Running Wild with the rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK.

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MGK has Norwegian roots and appropriately, the episode features Bear and MGK surviving in the frozen tundra deep in the Arctic, forcing MGK to dig deeply into those roots.

But as with most series that feature Bear, there's a little bit of heartfelt under the tough survivalist theme. The two discuss fatherhood and what MGK describes as his "Peter Pan" lifestyle.

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