Surprisingly, Adventurer Bear Grylls Is a Family Man — See His Wife and Kids "You have to work at it. You have to be kind. You have to be patient. Don’t be afraid to lean on each other." By Lea Vatenmakher Updated April 27 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

To the public, Bear Grylls is an adventurer, TV show host, and former SAS trooper. In private, though, he's a family man, a husband, and a father. In fact, Bear and his wife have recently celebrated 26 years together!

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Now, fans want to know more about the adventurer and his family life. Who is Shara Grylls, what is her career, and is she as daring as her famous husband?

Source: MEGA

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Who is Bear Grylls's wife, Shara?

Shara Grylls (née Cannings Knight) is an author and philanthropist who met Bear back in 1998. She must have known straightaway that her future husband had an adventurous spirit, as he was skinny dipping when the pair first met. According to Shara, it was love at first sight, a sentiment which Bear seems to agree with.

When Bear and Shara met, the TV show host was preparing for a three-and-a-half-month trip to climb Mount Everest. Still, the couple managed to stay together, despite the distance, and eventually married in 2000. It was an exciting time for then-23-year-old Bear, who became the youngest Brit to climb Everest, and he got the girl!

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @beargrylls

It's unsurprising that Shara knows how to keep a relationship strong for 26 years and counting, as the author has written two books about marriage. Per Parade, she's shared the advice, "It’s not all a picnic. You have to work at it. You have to be kind. You have to be patient. Don’t be afraid to lean on each other."

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Similarly, Bear has echoed the importance of putting effort into a relationship. He stated, "I prioritize marriage first. There’s been many things over the years where, you know, I’ve wanted to do something or she’s wanted to, and one of us said, ‘No.' And I always honor that." In fact, Bear has claimed that if Shara were to ask him to stop all his adventures, he would.

Bear and Shara have three kids.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @beargrylls

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Bear and Shara share three sons — Jesse, Marmaduke, and Huckleberry. The entire family enjoys an outdoor-centric lifestyle and adventures, although their family outings are probably less chaotic than Bear's solo endeavors. As the TV show host shared with Hello!, "All the boys are so different, and like all teenagers, they change their minds pretty often, but they have a great spirit and have grown up to love the outdoors."

Bear is all about his family.

Although Bear's wild excursions are certainly a huge part of his life, the celebrity always puts his family first. In celebration of his anniversary with Shara, Bear took to Instagram to share, "I’ve learnt that the greatest expeditions are not the ones you see on screen, but the quiet, daily ones: building a life together, raising a family, backing each other through every high and low."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @beargrylls