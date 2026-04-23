Bear Grylls, Star of 'Bear Grylls Is Running Wild,' Shares His Religion The legendary adventurer is a proud Christian. By Niko Mann Published April 23 2026, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you are a fan of Bear Grylls and his adventure shows like Running Wild With Bear Grylls, you may be happy to learn that another reality TV show with the host premiered on April 21, 2026, called Bear Grylls Is Running Wild.

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The show is based on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, which ran for eight seasons before ending in 2022, rebranding, and switching networks. Both shows feature Bear hosting celebrities on a 48-hour adventure, and now, fans are curious about the TV star's religion.

Source: Mega

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Does Bear Grylls practice religion? Here's what we know.

Bear Grylls is a practicing Christian who has written many, including two books about spirituality — The Greatest Story Ever Told: An Eyewitness Account and Soul Fuel for Young Explorers. During an interview with Premier Christianity's Sam Hailes back in 2025, Bear revealed that he is most proud of The Greatest Story Ever Told: An Eyewitness Account, which is about Jesus.

"I am proud of my other books, and I don’t want to belittle them, but this is different," he admitted. "It’s the proudest thing in my work world I’ve ever done." Bear added that he wrote the book because he felt he had to.

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“I literally woke up one morning and knew I was going to write this thing, with utter conviction,” he recalled. "I got straight on the phone to the publishers and said, ‘It’s going to be the biggest-selling book in history.’ They laughed. I said, ‘It will! After the Bible and the Qur’an, it’s going to the biggest.'" The book actually sold fewer than 10,000 copies; however, it did become a U.K. Sunday Times bestseller, per Book Branch.

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Bear shared that his first memories of faith as a child centered around his love for adventure. "As a really small kid, I’d always be outside, running around, bare feet," he recalled. "I loved adventure. I loved climbing with my dad and swimming in the sea – and faith was wrapped up in all of that. I knew there was something out there beyond me. I could feel it." The TV host added that his grandfather also inspired his belief in religion with his prayers.

"My grandfather had a really beautiful faith," he said. "He played cricket for England and was a gentle, humble guy. I remember him always kneeling beside his bed and saying his prayers. That always struck me." Bear also noted that while he is religious, he doesn't necessarily feel that worship needs to happen in a church. "Faith is in your heart," he said. "Faith is beautiful. Faith is strong and empowering and hard to articulate. It’s in freedom and connection with others. You can’t pin it down. It’s not in a church."

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