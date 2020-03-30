Beau Boeckmann Was Revolutionizing the Auto Industry Long Before Working on 'Driven'By Lizzy Rosenberg
Those who are relatively well-versed in the world of cars are most likely somewhat familiar with the famous Boeckmann family — for several generations, the Boeckmanns have been heavily involved in the automotive industry, holding various high-level positions at a slew of motor vehicle companies.
While you're catching the premiere of Driven on the Discovery Channel later tonight, definitely make sure to look out for Beau Boeckmann — he was a legend long before the series was created. Before we get started, though, watch the trailer for the new series, below.
Beau Boeckmann has been part of the car business his entire life, long before 'Driven'.
Beau was born into a family full of diehard car enthusiasts in Glendale, Calif. His father, Bert Boeckmann, bought Galpin Ford, the largest Ford dealership in America, in 1968, according to Galpin Ford, and he fell in love with his first car, a 1957 Thunderbird, at the age of 15, according to Galpin Ford's official website. After graduating Hoover High School, he went on to study business at University of Southern California.
After he graduated from USC with a Bachelor's in business, Beau went on to work for his car-lovin' father at the family business. He eventually worked his way up to CEO of customizing shop Galpin Auto Sports, and then, proceeded to take over as Chief Operating Officer of the entire company, according to Auto News. His father, now 83 years old, is still working for the company, serving as chairman and the CEO, with Beau basically leading the way.
Beau has appeared on a variety of car shows as an automotive expert.
A few years ago, back in 2006, Beau appeared on MTV's Pimp My Ride as himself, according to IMDB, to give some much-needed expert car advice to Xzibit as the next in line at Galpin Ford car dealership.
The automotive company heir was also featured on Jay Leno's Garage as himself. He was in a wide variety of episodes, so at this point, he's most likely pretty tight with the former Late Night talk show host. Needless to say, he's definitely a solid friend to have, if automotives are up your alley. And now that he's starring on Driven, reviving countless famous cars, it's safe to say he's going to have even more interesting experiences under his belt.
Loving and knowing everything there is to know about cars is basically ingrained into Beau Boeckmann's DNA. Driven certainly snagged some seriously credible names for the show — buckle up, and get ready for a fast-paced docu-series filled with car glow-ups, historical tidbits, and magical automotive moments. It's definitely something to look forward to while you're cooped up in your house and — well — definitely not driving around.
Catch the premiere of Driven on Discovery at Monday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET.
More from Distractify:
Is 'Street Outlaws' Fake? Racing Fans Claims It's "99% Real"
Kayla From 'Street Outlaws' Is Dead Set on Becoming the First Female Top-Ranked Drag Racer
The Cars on 'Street Outlaws' Reach Impressive Speeds — but It Comes at a Price