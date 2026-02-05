Jeffrey Epstein Helped Woody Allen and Soon-Yi's Daughter Get Into College "I can't think you enough for getting Bechet into Bard." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 5 2026, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to the Epstein files, the revelations have been shocking, horrifying, and at times predictable. On Jan. 29, 2026, the Department of Justice released more than 3 million files in a document dump that was both disorganized and overwhelming. Suddenly, social media was ablaze with various highlights that were occasionally proven to be fake. The whole thing is a mess.

Some folks were in the files for purely innocuous reasons, like an invitation to a dinner. Other times, names came up because that person was written about in an article sent to Jeffrey Epstein. Then there are folks like Woody Allen, whose adopted daughter, Bechet Allen, reportedly got into college thanks to Epstein. Here's what we know.

Did Jeffrey Epstein help Bechet Allen get into college?

According to emails found in the Epstein files, Epstein helped Bechet get into Bard College. In a message dated Jan. 12, 2017, Soon-Yi Previn, Woody's wife, thanked the financier for his help. Soon-Yi appeared to be emailing from her husband's account, as the email mentions Woody by name.

"I can't thank you enough for getting Bechet into Bard," reads the first line. Soon-Yi goes on to explain she couldn't be "effusive enough" because she was having dinner with her other daughter, Manzie. "I didn't want her to hear," writes Soon-Yi. "I think it's best that Bechet struggles and doesn't know ahead of time that she got in so that when she gets into Bard, she will have sweated it out a bit and will really want to go."

Soon-Yi thanked Epstein for "coming through" for them. "I can't tell you how much this means to me," she said. "Woody said when Bechet sets fire to the school, they'll have you to thank." A few days before this email was sent, Soon-Yi forwarded an email to Epstein. It was a message from Bechet to a redacted account declaring her intention to attend Bard College that fall.

Woody Allen's wife had a lot to say to Jeffrey Epstein.

Apparently, Soon-Yi loved emailing Epstein. At one point, she sent the financier a September 2016 Daily Mail article about former Congressman Anthony Weiner's months-long relationship with a 15-year-old girl that involved rape fantasies. Epstein replied with one word: Wow. "I know," wrote Soon-Yi. "I also thought it was disgusting what the 15-year-old did to [Weiner]."