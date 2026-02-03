Why Is Comedian Jon Stewart in the Epstein Files? And What's Woody Allen Got to Do With It? "I am also in the files." By Niko Mann Published Feb. 3 2026, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, revealed that his name is in the Epstein Files, and he also shared why in a hilarious episode that aired on Feb. 2, 2026. The Epstein Files included documentation of the criminal activities of the accused pedophile and late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Jon mentioned the Epstein Files during his monologue, and he also shared another name that was in the files, film director Woody Allen. So, what did Jon say about the Epstein Files and Woody Allen?

Why is comedian Jon Stewart in the Epstein Files?

Jon explained why his name appears in the Epstein Files during his monologue on Feb. 2. The comedian's name was merely mentioned in an email between producer Barry Josephson and Epstein. "Of course, to get ahead of the story, I am also in the files," said the host, before joking, "We all searched our names, right?"

"I take you to the scene. It is midnight, Aug. 29, 2015. Jeffrey Epstein lies wide awake, his mind turning with ideas. 'I suggested to Woody' — You all know which Woody, right? It's the Epstein files. It ain't Harrelson," he joked. "Or the cowboy from ‘Toy Story.'" Woody Allen and Epstein were friends and neighbors in New York. Jon then continued reading the email in the Epstein Files: "'I suggested to Woody that he do a new stand-up routine for either Apple TV or Amazon.'”

"Barry Josephson, thinking like the out-of-the-box television professional that he was, pitched this idea," he continued. "This is true. Quote, 'Make a true biographical experience with his stand-up being the capper. Somebody like Jon Stewart could host/narrate the biographical part." Jon went on to joke that he was offended by the email. "Excuse me? I am offended! Somebody like Jon Stewart, or Jon Stewart? My point is, do I have the offer, or is this an audition?”

Just in case you control+F Jon Stewart's name in the Epstein files, allow him to explain... pic.twitter.com/yssZ07uf9V — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 3, 2026

The comedian also said that the Department of Justice is protecting Trump from accountability. "Look, man, we always knew that the people at DOJ releasing these documents weren’t on a fact-finding mission," he added. "They were running interference. And the guy they’re running interference for seems very satisfied with these results.”

The show then flashed to a clip of Trump denying he'd seen the Epstein Files. "I didn't see it myself," he claimed, "But I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people are hoping, you know? The radical left." Jon joked as he imitated Trump, "I'm totally innocent. I mean, look at me. Do I look like the type of guy who would fly around on a billionaire sex plane?"

.@jonstewart on the latest Epstein dump, the lack of accountability, and how the real sanctuary cities in America are "where money and power protect you from the consequences of sex trafficking" pic.twitter.com/rZ1OxHHzqI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 3, 2026