Jeffrey Epstein Had a Secret Child More Than a Decade Ago, According to Emails "Heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 2 2026, 11:47 a.m. ET

After the Department of Justice released more documents in the Epstein files, one that many took note of was an email exchange between Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Jeffrey Epstein himself. In the emails, which are available on the DOJ website in the released files, she congratulated him on his "baby boy." But did Epstein actually have a child at some point?

Ferguson's connection to Epstein is through her now-ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew. Per the emails, though, Epstein met the disgraced member of the British Royal Family through Ferguson, and she had a friendship with the financier herself. The released emails reflect that, but what many want to know about is an alleged child that Epstein had with an unnamed woman.

Source: Mega

Did Jeffrey Epstein have a child?

According to the emails, Epstein had a child in 2011. That would mean, at the time of the release of those emails, his son was 15. However, no one has come forward to claim to be related to Epstein, and no woman has shared details or proof that she and Epstein conceived a son together in 2011.

There is another email in the Epstein files, however, that mentions a baby boy and a March 2012 date, which is the year after Ferguson's email was sent to Epstein. In this one, a redacted individual emailed Epstein and wrote, "Baby boy due on March 12th" in February 2012. Epstein wrote back to say congratulations and comment on a painting. Could this be part of Ferguson's chain of information? Given the one-year difference, probably not, but if there is any truth to what she said to him, it doesn't appear to be in the released files.

i’m out of words to describe epstein files.

Y’ALL ARE SICK! — sakuramatcha (@ciqiancika) February 2, 2026

It's possible that Epstein did have a child, and it's possible that he fathered a son in 2012 rather than 2011, when Ferguson sent her emails to him. From code words slipped into emails and exchanges between Epstein and those in his inner circle, to notes about trips to his private island that were just vague enough, though, nothing gives away details of a secret child he might have fathered.

Sarah Ferguson's emails to Jeffrey Epstein were released.

Some of the Epstein files that were released on the DOJ website in February 2026 included exchanges between Ferguson and Epstein in 2012. In one email, she wrote, "Don't know if you are still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy. Sarah xx."