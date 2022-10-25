Here Are All the "Bejeweled" Music Video Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Singer-songwriter and lyrical mastermind Taylor Swift has released the second music video from her 10th studio album "Midnights," this time for Track 9, "Bejeweled." The music video stars and is directed by Taylor, and she appears alongside famous friends Laura Dern, the Haim sisters, Dita Von Teese, and Jack Antonoff.
Ahead of the video's release, Taylor teased that "this video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path."
Here are all the "Bejeweled" music video Easter eggs we can find and what they potentially mean for the future of Taylor Swift's music.
The "Bejeweled" music video's release date is strategic.
Taylor Swift is never unintentional with her dates. Eagle-eyed fans noticed right away that by releasing the "Bejeweled" music video at midnight, she also released the video on the day her "Speak Now" album first arrived: Oct. 25, 2010.
There's a musical reference to "Speak Now."
In the first scene, where House Wench Taylor is cleaning the floors, an instrumental version of Taylor's song "Enchanted" is playing in the background. This not only speaks to the fairytale theme of the music video but also the fact that "Enchanted" was a track on the "Speak Now" album. Notably, Taylor Swift's "Speak Now" tour was filled with fairytale imagery, so the story of the video could be an Easter egg in itself.
There's a potential release date for "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."
Many fans noticed the enchanted pocket watch that appeared for House Wench Taylor to escape to the ball featured the clock pointing at 12 and the numbers "3" then "2." Some fans have taken this to mean that 12/02, or Dec. 2, 2022, will be the release date for "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."
The elevator also points to "Speak Now."
Going by the logic that all of the gorgeous buttons on Taylor's bejeweled elevator represent her albums, Taylor selecting the purple "3" represents, once again, "Speak Now," which was her third album. Many fans have taken the overwhelming amount of "Speak Now" related Easter eggs to indicate that will be her next album release.
Taylor's elevator look reminds fans of her "Speak Now" era.
In Taylor's various "eras," fans have noticed she often changes her appearance to accompany the album changes as well. During her "Speak Now" era, Taylor often wore her hair long and flowing with curls and no bangs to emulate a fairytale princess. In the "Bejeweled" video, Taylor changes her appearance from the bangs she wore during her "Folklore" and "Evermore" "eras" to return to "Speak Now."
Taylor's castle in the video reminds fans of an important lyric.
At the end of the video when Taylor is sitting in her castle, dragons surround the area. This is a reference to a lyric from the song "Long Live" on her "Speak Now" album, which reads, "I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you." The "with you" is a nod to the fans, to whom she also dedicated the "Bejeweled" music video.
In conclusion, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is absolutely on the way!