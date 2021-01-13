Belle Delphine's Latest Stunt Took Things Way Too Far on Twitter

If you frequent Twitter dot com, you've probably noticed "Belle Delphine" trending. And if you know who that is, you probably know why: the pornographic influencer/manic pixie nightmare gamer girl/ bathtub water retailer posted a series of disturbing images describing her "perfect first date" and many feel like they cross a major line. If you need some catching up, keep scrolling.

Trigger warning: We won't be posting the original content, but we'll be describing it, and involves extremely inappropriate role play that some may find traumatic.

If you are familiar with the, uh, work of Belle, then you know this isn't the first time she's garnered controversy.

Hey everyone pls don’t look at the belle delphine tag she did a photoshoot where she is kidnapped and assaulted dressed as a child. Sorry for no tws but i dont want people who have this muted to not be warned https://t.co/bbIJKik0qe

On January 12, Belle Delphine posted photos of her "perfect date" that show her roleplaying as a young girl being abducted, tied up, and sexually assaulted. While it's consensual, many felt that since she posted it directly to Twitter without any kind of warning (such as blurred images), she triggered users and created an uncomfortable (and potentially harmful) environment. What's worse, is that "Belle Delphine" is trending and people might accidentally click on her name without any warning.

Why is Belle Delphine controversial in general?

Belle Delphine (real name: Mary-Belle Kirschner) has been on the "controversial people" list for a while, for various reasons, but the overwhelming consensus is that she makes a living off taking things too far. For instance, she sold bottles of her own bathwater for $30, and the internet was simultaneously repulsed and also intrigued. Before she took a social media break, she also vandalized a car and claimed she was arrested, though nobody knows if this is true.

Allegedly, she vandalized the car because someone had stolen her hamster. "stg this girl came to my party and stole my hamster. I have no idea why, or who tf does that? I spray painted the f*** out of her car and got arrested, at least I got my hamster back. b*tch," she tweeted. In one of the photos, she shows a painting of Pepe the Frog, a meme which was hijacked by white supremacists, and the "okay" sign, which is also a hand gesture used by white supremacists.

This symbol has been banned as a racist hand sign. But I will allow it from you Queen Belle. pic.twitter.com/uqXA741JgP — Goose Wayne Batman (@GooseWayneTV) October 8, 2019

In 2019, Belle was kicked off of Instagram for lewd content. She eventually came back, and now has over 600,000 followers. The same thing happened to her YouTube channel in November 2020. Her channel was taken down after a NSFW video was caught by the YouTube police, but according to Belle, she didn't get any kind of warning.

"I'm fine with YouTube removing that video though, it was super NSFW, but to remove my whole channel with no warning is extreme. I wasn't even going to post s*it like that anymore to YouTube, so that's a bummer. Not even allowed to make a new YouTube account, I already tried," she said.

Though Belle got her Instagram and YouTube back, her more explicit content is available through OnlyFans and Patreon. While you can pay $1 or $5 for her Patreon content, she also offers a more "premium" offering that will set people back $2,500.

Belle also took an interesting approach when she entered the PornHub world. She uploaded videos that trolled users, like one titled "PEWDIEPIE goes all the way INSIDE Belle Delphine," and shows her pretending to eat a print-out of Pewdiepie's face. She's uploaded other videos that take a very literal approach to porn, like one that promise her "scissoring" (it shows her cutting paper with scissors). Well played?

