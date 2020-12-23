Belle Delphine Is One of the Top Performers on OnlyFans — Here's How Much She Makes

It's no surprise that despite her controversies, Belle is likely making a lot of money from her online presence, but just how much does Belle make?

Influencer and professional internet troll Belle Delphine has built an online presence for herself that is simultaneously baffling and wildly successful. Belle, whose real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner, built a large following for her satirical content and infamously selling "Gamer Girl Bath Water."

Belle Delphine revealed on Logan Paul's podcast just how much she makes a month.

In an interview on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, Belle gave viewers an estimate of just how much she manages to make through her OnlyFans alone. After trolling the internet for years about joining the adult entertainment industry, Belle officially launched her OnlyFans page in June 2020. To subscribe to her channel, it'll cost you $35 a month — one of the larger fees on the subscription-based website.

"You're on the upper [end] easily in terms of what you charge monthly," co-host Mike Maljak said as the group talked about her first adult entertainment video that she claims will be coming to her page soon. Mike and Logan pushed further, asking specifically how many subscribers she currently has who pay the $35 a month. But instead of revealing how many subscribers she has, Belle instead revealed how much she was making from OnlyFans.

"I don't want to say that," Belle replied. "I am being actually quite open recently. But I'll just say it, I think the main people on OnlyFans are roughly earning the same, I think, from what I know, and at the moment it's like $1 million a month." Belle also said she had the platform's largest withdrawal ever, cashing $2 million at once. But this is just the money Belle makes from her OnlyFans account and doesn't consider any other streams of income the influencer may have.