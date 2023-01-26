TikTok Star Ben Grosskopf Announces He Has Lymphoma in a New Video

Young TikTok star Ben Grosskopf has amassed millions of followers at just 14 years old. Most of his videos are lighthearted and highlight his adventures around the globe as a native of Toronto, Canada. However, recently, he shared a video with fans that was more serious.

Article continues below advertisement

In a TikTok video on Jan. 23, 2023, Ben announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Here's everything we know about Ben's condition and his health journey so far.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok star Ben Grosskopf announced he has cancer in a new video.

In a video captioned "Let's talk" and posted on Jan. 23, 2023, Ben spoke from a hospital bed. He said, "If you've been following my TikToks for a while now, you might've known that I've been in and out of the hospital a little bit kinda just like testing for what I have." Ben then explained he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The American Cancer Society describes lymphoma as "a cancer that starts in cells that are part of the body's immune system."

In his video, Ben also added that lymphoma comes in three stages, A, B, and C, with different degrees of severity and difficulty in treatment. Ben revealed he has stage B, the "most popular one." "I am very grateful that I didn't have cancer in my bone marrow already because that would've meant another two months of chemotherapy," he said. "But this still does mean a good four months of chemo."

Article continues below advertisement

Ben said his treatment period could be "shorter or longer than we're expecting, depending on how my body reacts to it because it is a very intensive form of treatment." Thankfully, there is a little bit of hope with all his chemotherapy: Ben could get to keep his hair! He's going to be trying new technology called a "cold cap," which he described to TikTok as well.

Article continues below advertisement

A cold cap is "something that cuts off circulation from your head, but really all the doctors are kind of saying that I shouldn't be expecting that high results from it," he said. Ben added optimistically, "But I'm gonna pray that it's gonna work."

Article continues below advertisement

Ben also noted why he was so fixated on losing his hair: "Even though most people have been telling me that using a cold cap isn't gonna stop most of my hair from falling out, I still wanna to try it 'cause there's been some people who have been told that, but then they got amazing results." "Not that my hair is the most important thing right now, but that's the only thing that I care about because I'm not going to die," he added.