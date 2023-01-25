Madison Russo's Cancer Scandal: 19-Year-Old Arrested for Theft of $37,000 in GoFundMe Donations

People lie all the time. Billy McFarland lied about Fyre Fest. Anna Sorokin lied about her finances and identity. And whether we like to admit it or not, there are probably dozens of celebrities lying about cheating on their past or present partners.

But while all of these fabricated fibs are awful and rightfully deserve punishment, few seem to trump Madison "Maddie" Russo's alleged misdeed. The 19-year-old Iowa woman allegedly lied about having cancer and has since been charged with theft after raising more than $37,000 via GoFundMe for treatment.

Madison Russo's cancer diagnosis was allegedly a lie all along.

Within the past year, Russo had shared her story on social media and with local news outlets, claiming that she was a college student who "suffered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer and a tumor the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine," per WQAD.

Supposedly diagnosed in February 2022 according to The North Scott Press, Russo was apparently given an 11 percent survival rate for five years. She then supposedly underwent 15 rounds of oral chemotherapy and 90 rounds of radiation.

Madison Russo's GoFundMe scandal resulted in her arrest.

Overall, Madison was admired for continuing to push through and get an education during such a scary time. She also started working with the National Pancreas Foundation and Project Purple, an impact-driven organization with a mission to cure pancreatic cancer across the world. And then came Russo's now-infamous GoFundMe page in March 2022, which has since been deleted.

Per WQAD, her page read: “As one can imagine, this diagnosis has been very hard on Maddie’s family. Just like with any cancer diagnosis, the cost of medical bills, gas, meals, and expenses can be a burden, and that is something this family should not have to worry about." The page garnered more than $37,000 in donations.

But on Jan. 11, 2023, police were notified about discrepancies in her social media posts from witnesses with medical experience. After medical subpoenas were obtained, police confirmed that Russo's records never mentioned that she had any kind of cancer or tumor from any medical facilities within the Quad Cities. Russo was taken into custody on Jan. 23. for theft after officials accused her of stealing $37,303 from more than 439 donors via GoFundMe.