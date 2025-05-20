Ben Rathbun of '90 Day Fiancé' Has Died at Age 55 — Here's What We Know Ben died surrounded by his family. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 20 2025, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

The reality television world has lost one of its own after Ben Rathburn of 90 Day Fiancé died at the age of 55. The former pastor rose to fame in Season 5, but his controversial legal issues kept him in the public eye years after Ben left the show. In 2020, Ben was arrested and charged with one count of OWAI (operating while ability impaired). Ben was put on probation, but two years later, he violated said probation after failing to show up for a hearing.

In November 2024, Ben was arrested again for failing to pay child support for his four children from a previous relationship and for embezzling from his previous job. This was around the same time he was diagnosed with the disease that would end up taking his life six months later. Here's what we know about Ben Rathbun's cause of death.

Here's what we know about Ben Rathbun of '90 Day Fiancé's' cause of death.

The Instagram page shabootydotcom was the first to report that Ben died from cancer. This was confirmed by TMZ, which said the 55-year-old died May 19 at his home in Greencastle, Ind., surrounded by family. The reality star had been battling stage four stomach cancer since the end of 2024.

Back in December 2024, the shabootydotcom Instagram was the first to break the news that Ben had stage four cancer. In a Dec. 7 post, the account claimed that Ben was too weak to receive chemo treatments but that his family was by his side, taking care of him. He and Mahogany were married in February 2024, and she was apparently also with him. According to the post, Ben was "reaching out to people to make amends."