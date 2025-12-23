People Are Asking About Former Senator Ben Sasse's Net Worth Following Cancer Diagnosis The politician announced he has been diagnosed with metastatic stage-four pancreatic cancer. By Niko Mann Updated Dec. 23 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are asking about the net worth of former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) after he revealed he has been diagnosed with metastatic stage four pancreatic cancer. Ben announced the diagnosis with a lengthy post on X on Dec. 23, 2025, and he called the diagnosis a "death sentence."

"Friends," he began. "This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die. Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week, too — we all do." As people process the news, they want to know more about the former senator's life, including what his net worth is.

Here is Ben Sasse's net worth.

Ben Sasse reportedly has a net worth of approximately $2.8 million, according to Open Secrets. He was born on Feb. 22, 1972, in Plainview, Neb. He studied at Harvard University, St. John's College, and Yale University before becoming a senator in 2014. Despite being a Republican, Ben was a critic of President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election. He refused to endorse Trump because the real estate mogul failed to denounce the Ku Klux Klan, per The Washington Post.

Ben resigned from the Senate in 2023 and was selected as the 13th president of the University of Florida. His salary was reportedly $1 million per year, and he lives in a home worth approximately $3 million. The former senator noted on X that his family and friends have been a great source of support during his illness. Ben is married to Melissa McLeod, and they share three children: Alex, Corrie, and Breck.

"I’m blessed with amazing siblings and half-a-dozen buddies that are genuinely brothers," his post continued. "As one of them put it, 'Sure, you’re on the clock, but we’re all on the clock.' Death is a wicked thief, and the bastard pursues us all. Still, I’ve got less time than I’d prefer. This is hard for someone wired to work and build, but harder still as a husband and a dad. I can’t begin to describe how great my people are."

Benjamin Eric Sasse 13th President of the University of Florida, former U.S. Senator from Nebraska Net worth: $2.8 million Birthdate: Feb. 22, 1972 Birthplace: Plainview, Nebr. Education: Harvard University; Yale University Spouse: Melissa McLeod Children: Corrie, Alex, and Breck

This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die.



Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence.… — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 23, 2025

Despite his tragic diagnosis, the father of three managed to convey his pride in his children's recent accomplishments in the post, as well as his love for his wife. "During the past year, as we’d temporarily stepped back from public life and built new family rhythms, Melissa and I have grown even closer — and that on top of three decades of the best friend a man could ever have. Seven months ago, Corrie was commissioned into the Air Force, and she’s off at instrument and multi-engine rounds of flight school."

"Last week, Alex kicked butt graduating from college a semester early even while teaching gen chem, organic, and physics (she’s a freak)," he continued. "This summer, 14-year-old Breck started learning to drive. (OK, we’ve been driving off-book for six years — but now we’ve got paper to make it street-legal.) I couldn’t be more grateful to constantly get to bear-hug this motley crew of sinners and saints."

