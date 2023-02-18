Home > Entertainment Source: TikTok Everyone Is Talking About the "Ben Stage" On TikTok — What Does It Mean? By Je'Kayla Crawford Feb. 18 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

The "Ben Stage" trend is the newest movement on TikTok, getting the attention of millions of users and sparking interesting relationship stories. But, what does it even mean? Who originated it? Here's everything to know about the new trend.

What does the "Ben Stage" mean on Tik Tok?

The "Ben Stage" is all about relationships. In this trend, girls retell their experiences with a certain "Ben" that they've dated in the past, and warn girls to run away from the era altogether. It's not specifically about dating a person named Ben, but about dating someone where you learn your worth and what you want in a relationship after calling it quits. The "Ben Stage" is an era of self-worth and growth after dealing with a boy that isn't worth your time. Which, apparently, is an era so many girls have gone through.

Who started the "Ben Stage" trend?

The trend was started by TikToker @iamgubster. She posted her original "Ben Stage" video on Feb. 9. The video went viral and is currently sitting at a little over 12 million views.

Now, not only have thousands commented on her post with their own stories, dozens of people have jumped on the trend and shared their own personal "Ben Stage" video experiences. Some users commented on her original video saying that this trend makes them feel seen, and others even joke that they have a sibling named Ben. The trend as a whole has more than 3 billion views.

