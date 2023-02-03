The Viral “She Watch Anime” TikTok Song Came From This Popular Rapper

Another day, another TikTok song and dance trend! It’s no secret that the app is a breeding ground for viral content. Whether it be the Wednesday Addams dance or the “bop it, twist it, pull it” challenge, new songs, and dances tend to catch on quickly.

The most recent viral trend on the platform? The “she watch anime” TikTok song and coinciding dance trend. Let’s look into where the audio came from and what the dance trend entails.

Ppcocaine’s “Anime Lover” song sparked TikTok’s latest dance trend.

Rapper Ppcocaine’s “Anime Lover” lyrics kickstarted a new TikTok dance trend. More than 150 thousand videos currently include the song, which @lansdelsreys uploaded and shortened on TikTok. Users begin the dance by opening and closing their arms, synchronizing their movements to the lyrics, “She watch anime / Catch her heart like Kisame.” Then, they make a grabbing motion toward the camera while the lyrics, “Flew to Japan today / Waterbender, she swam my way,” continue. The audio ends with, “Noticе me Senpai!”

One of the “she watch anime” TikToks features a high school principal and his student participating in the dance trend together. “principal mr pritchard x lüh vice prezzy,” the caption said. “How did bro convince his principal to participate in such activities,” one user commented. Another added, “This is so cute.”

Another viral video features a high school student doing the “she watch anime” dance trend in the hallway of his school. “Yo what did I just do,” he wrote in his caption, followed by two crying laughing emojis. His video garnered over one million likes and 15 thousand comments. Some TikTok users are even switching the dance trend up. In a recent video posted by @jordyn_j3, she and her friend synchronized their movements while alternating covering their faces.

When ppcocaine sings, “Waterbender, she swam my way,” the duo makes a swimming motion directly at the camera. “Why was this fye,” someone commented, followed by a skull emoji.

“Anime Lover” isn’t ppcocaine’s first song used in a TikTok dance trend.

The rapper’s catchy music has a way of going viral on the video app. Her hit sapphic song “3 Musketeers” led to nearly 500 thousand videos on TikTok—one of which was posted by Charli D’Amelio. Charli’s video, which accumulated a whopping 13.6 million likes, featured the social media star participating in the viral “3 Musketeers” dance trend.