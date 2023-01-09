Bernard Kalb, Former Foreign Affairs Reporter and Veteran Journalist, Has Died at 100
Veteran news anchor and journalist Bernard Kalb, best known as the founding anchor of CNN’s Reliable Sources, has died at 100 years old.
Bernard, who is also known for his work with The New York Times, CBS News, NBC News, and more, died on Jan. 8, 2023.
As fellow journalists and reporters have all taken the time to share touching tributes and cherished memories with Bernard, many want to know what happened.
So, what is Bernard Kalb’s cause of death? Here’s everything that we know.
Bernard Kalb died due to complications following a fall.
Prayers up! According to The Washington Post — via Bernard's younger brother and fellow journalist Marvin Kalb — the pioneering journalist passed away due to complications from a fall in his North Bethesda, Md, home on Sunday, Jan. 8.
“We are all grateful for the many years we have been able to spend with a truly remarkable human being,” Marvin Kalb told CNN. “A great journalist, and speaking as a kid brother, the greatest older brother any kid brother could ever have.”
Bernard Kalb had a whirlwind career that spanned six decades.
Talk about living a full and purposeful life! Per The Hollywood Reporter, Bernard’s revered career started in the late ‘40s as he joined The New York Times to cover world affairs.
Interestingly, before Bernard made his mark in journalism, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
In 1962, Bernard then moved on to the TV world, joining the CBS News team in Hong Kong to also focus on world affairs. From there, Bernard moved on nearly two decades later to NBC News.
Additionally, NPR reports that Bernard and his brother Marvin co-authored two books together, 1974’s Kissinger and 1982’s The Last Ambassador.
Bernard also had a short-lived stint as the Assistant Secretary of State for public affairs, during Ronald Reagan’s administration.
After Bernard’s pivot from journalism to politics, he returned to media by making history with CNN in 1992 as the founding anchor of the Reliable Sources program.
The Sunday morning talk show, which focused on analyzing various news stories and foreign issues, had Bernard at the helm for six years. The show ultimately went on to air for three decades before ending in August 2022.
There’s no doubt that Bernard’s contributions to the journalism, TV, and publishing worlds will forever live on.
Bernard leaves behind his wife, Phyllis, and four daughters, Claudia, Marina, Tanah, and Sarinah.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Bernard's family, friends, and loved ones.