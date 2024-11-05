Home > Human Interest What Was Bernard Marcus's Net Worth? The Co-Founder of Home Depot Did Pretty Well for Himself In his lifetime Bernard Marcus made a lot of money. He also gave a lot of money away. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 5 2024, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@homedepot; YouTube/Leadercast

In April 2012, Home Depot co-founder Bernard "Bernie" Marcus sat down with Fox News's Sean Hannity to discuss what a second Obama term would look like. This is the guy who said that unions destroy the free market and as such, hated "Card Check" legislation which helped workers form unions. "This is the demise of a civilization. This is how a civilization disappears," he declared (via Forbes).

Regarding Obama's reelection, Bernie felt it would bring about despair. One of the wealthiest men in the world went on to say that he was constantly talking to small business owners, and they were concerned about the future. At the time of the interview, Bernie had an alarming amount of money but still found time to chat with various owners of mom-and-pop shops. He was socially liberal but fiscally conservative, which is one way to get rich. Let's get into his net worth.

Bernie Marcus's net worth could build the biggest house you've ever seen.

In November 2024, it was announced that Bernie passed away at the age of 95. Forbes quickly updated his net worth at the time of his death, which came in at a whopping $11 billion. Naturally, most if not all of this wealth was built after he co-founded Home Depot with his partner Arthur Blank. The two were working at the now-defunct Handy Dan Improvement Centers when they were fired due to some sort of corporate restructuring. This was the push needed to open Home Depot in 1978.

Bernard Marcus Co-founder and former CEO of Home Depot Net worth: $11 billion Bernard Marcus is the co-founder of Home Depot. He served as its first CEO until he retired in 2002. In November 2024 it was announced that he passed away at the age of 95. Birth date: May 12, 1929 Birth place: Newark, N.J. Birth name: Bernard Marcus Marriages: Ruth Rados, Billi Marcus Children: Frederick Marcus and Susanne Marcus (with Ruth); Michael Morris (stepson with Billi) Education: Degree in Pharmacy from Rutgers University

Most people have probably been to a Home Depot and are aware of the fact that this venture was a huge success. What they might not know is Bernie was quite the philanthropist. According to his obituary, Bernie "financed downtown's Georgia Aquarium and supported a multitude of charitable causes such as the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta and the Marcus Autism Center." He also donated millions of dollars to stroke research and treatment.