'Bernie & Sid in the Morning' Co-Host Bernie McGuirk Died at 64 Years Old

"On behalf of the John and Margo Catsimatidis’ family and our WABC family, it is with profound sadness that I must share this news with you," wrote Chad Lopez, president of Red Apple Media, in a statement in the wake of Bernie's passing.

"He will be missed by all that knew him and listened to him, a true gentleman, he is the fabric of the morning show. He is the morning show and was the backbone of this entire radio station," Chad went on to add.