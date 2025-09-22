Hockey Hall of Famer and Philadelphia Flyers Legend Bernie Parent, Died at the Age of 80 The athlete was known as one of the greatest goaltenders of all time. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 22 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bernieparent1

The National Hockey League (NHL) was forever changed when a goalie named Bernard "Bernie" Parent entered the scene. His career began in Canada before he eventually found success in the U.S. Through his reign as a goalie for the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs, Bernie became known as one of the greatest goaltenders of all time and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.

The athlete who gave so much of himself to his sport is now being remembered by his beloved community. Bernie died on Sept. 21, 2025, at the age of 80. Since his death, sports fans have wondered what happened to him. Here's what we know.

What was Bernie Parent's cause of death?

Bernie's death was confirmed by his friend and former teammate, Joe Watson. According to Fox News, Joe said the Hall of Famer died in his sleep overnight, though, at the time of publishing, an official autopsy hadn't been conducted. However, the goalie's teammate shed light on Bernie's health at the time of his death, stating that he was in physical pain due to back injuries he sustained over the years.

"Bernie was in such pain, he could hardly walk," Joe said. "We had a great time, but I felt bad because he was in such terrible pain. To see this happen is very sad." The athlete also shared that he and Bernie remained close until the day he died, recalling that he had seen him two days before he died on Friday, Sept. 19. He said they spent time together at an event in Delaware.

Bernie Parent's "only the lord saves more than Bernie Parent" slogan will forever be legendary.

During his lifetime, Bernie was committed to hockey and perfecting his craft. His hard work paid off, as the world quickly caught wind of his swiftness on the ice rink. According to NBC News, Bernie's ability to land a goal became the center of the slogan, "Only the Lord saves more than Bernie Parent." The slogan was popularized in Philadelphia and stayed with him for most of his career.

Bernie retired his No. 1 jersey with the Flyers and still hangs in the rafters of their arena, and in 1984, he became the first Flyers player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He remained connected with the team years after his retirement as an ambassador for the team. Joe told NBC News that Bernie's legendary career wasn't lost on newer generations of Flyers fans, stating the community loved him as much as he loved them back.