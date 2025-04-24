What Happened to NHL Avalanche Captain Star Gabe Landeskog? What was supposed to be a moderate recovery turned into three years of rehabilitation and healing. By Ivy Griffith Published April 24 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the National Hockey League (NHL), a few stand-out players make the headlines year after year. Gabriel "Gabe" Landeskog, captain of the Colorado Avalanche team, is one of those players. But he has been out of commission since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

So what happened to Gabe? Here's what we know about the reason he's been sidelined for multiple years and how his recovery brought him back to the big game he loves.

What happened to Gabe Landeskog?

Gabe has been a star player ever since his first draft in 2011, when he was drafted second overall, according to Sporting News. He has had eight seasons averaging more than 50 points and was a big part of the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup in 2022. But as fast as he rose to superstardom in the NHL, he was suddenly completely MIA. So what happened?

CBS Sports reports that his last time on the ice before disappearing from the arena was June 26, 2022, when he played at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. He underwent a number of knee surgeries and was initially expected to miss only the 2022-2023 season. Unfortunately, it took much longer than that to heal.

CBS explains that things went south when it was discovered that he would need a cartilage transplant to his knee, which requires a long and complicated recovery. At the end of 2024, Gabe was able to suit up with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and get a little arena time.

Gabe made plans to return for Game 3 of the 2025 season, with his family at his side.

Luckily for Gabe, 2025 was the year when he was finally ready to step back onto the ice and take his "A game" back to the rink. But getting back in the game after a three-year absence isn't exactly easy.

While Gabe has taken the time and space he needs to heal, how exactly he would look upon returning to the ice rink was a big question mark over the heads of teammates and fans the world over. But Gabe hasn't been weathering the storm alone, so regardless of how his return plays out, he's likely to be just fine.

By his side through it all has been Melissa, with whom he shares two children. His social media account is awash with proud photos of his wife and children, showing that while Gabe's head is entirely in the game on the ice, he has different priorities at home, where he's just "dad" and "husband." Photo after photo shows Melissa and the kids celebrating with Gabe as he makes new milestones in his career, including returning to the game.