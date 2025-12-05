There’s a Ton of New Holiday Movies to Stream for Christmas 2025 — Here Are Some of the Best Which one are you most excited for? By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Dec. 5 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

For many a family across our great nation, their winter holiday traditions involve sitting around the TV set and watching movies that capture good cheer. Some like to play around with this formula and argue that any movie set during Christmas falls under this umbrella, see Die Hard, or pretty much any movie written or directed by Shane Black.

Article continues below advertisement

But if you're looking for newer films to usher in the holiday spirit for 2025, there are a few new titles you can check out. Here are some of the best new holiday movies of 2025 that span a variety of different genres.

Source: Prime Video

'Goodbye June' — Netflix

Source: YouTube | @KinoCheck

The flick stars Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, and Toni Collette and is set to debut on Netflix on Dec. 24, 2025. It marks Winslet's directorial debut, and the screenplay was written by Winslet's son, Joe Anders. The film follows four siblings who reunite around Christmas time to rally around their mother, whose health is in jeopardy. Judging from the trailer, Goodbye June probably isn't one for Hallmark enthusiasts due to its heavy subject matter, but its stellar cast with incredible resumes should make it an intriguing watch.

Article continues below advertisement

'Disney's Hulu's Family Guy Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie' — Hulu

Source: YouTube | @Animation World Network

Family Guy has a history of spoofs, like when it parodied Star Wars with its Blue Harvest specials. For 2025, the long-running animated series created by Seth MacFarlane set straight-to-TV/streaming holiday flicks in its sights with its absurdly long-titled special. The animated flick is intended for mature audiences, in typical Family Guy fashion, so maybe refrain from watching this with the kids, although they're probably going to check it out themselves on a tablet that doesn't have any parental controls on it. It's available to stream right now on Hulu if you're thinking of checking it out.

Article continues below advertisement

'Oh. What. Fun.' — Prime Video

Source: YouTube | @Prime Video

Michelle Pfeiffer plays a taken-for-granted mom in a family drama that debuted on Amazon Prime on Dec. 3, 2025. In the movie, she decides to run away from home on a cross-country road trip that takes her to a Holiday Mom contest broadcast on national TV headed by a famous host played by Eva Longoria. Denis Leary plays her husband, who's left to take care of the holidays with their family, who soon realize how crucial their mother is in keeping their lives together. Chloe Grace Moretz, Felicity Jones, Jason Schwartzman, and Dominic Sessa also lend their talents to round out the ensemble cast.

Article continues below advertisement

'Merv' — Prime Video

Source: YouTube | @Prime Video

The Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox-led Christmas holiday stars the two as a recently split-up couple who share custody of their depressed dog, Merv. After taking their dog to the vet, they learn the root cause of their pup's sadness: their breakup. So Cox's character decides to take Merv on a boys' trip to a dog beach in Florida, and Deschanel surprises them by being there for Merv too. While spending time together to cheer their dog up, they rekindle their love for one another.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' — Netflix

Source: YouTube | @Netflix

Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson play a divorced couple who are spending their first Christmas apart. Despite being separated, they attempt to keep a sense of normalcy around their family, but things get complicated when Silverstone learns that her ex has a younger new girlfriend. So she attempts to one-up him by linking up with a fit 28-year-old. A Merry Little Ex-Mas is currently streaming on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

'Champagne Problems' — Netflix

Source: YouTube | @Netflix

Christmas in Paris these days might not seem like the picturesque dream of Yuletide romance some would like to believe. However, that vision is still alive and well in the Netflix Christmas movie Champagne Problems. The film stars Minka Kelly as an executive headed to the legendary city of love to close a massive business deal for a vineyard. After promising she'll have at least one night of fun, she ends up sleeping with the son of the vineyard owner her company is thinking of buying out, which she only discovers the morning after. The rest of the film finds Kelly's character navigating awkwardness and ethical choices, pitting her business interests against her newfound flame's desire to protect his father's life's work. You can stream it on Netflix here with a subscription.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2' — Netflix

Source: YouTube | @Netflix

The popular Spanish-Mexican family-friendly Christmas movie returns on Netflix. In the new script, the evil corporation Planet Toys kidnaps Santa Claus due to declining sales, so they decide to get Saint Nicolas out of the picture to help boost profits. This prompts the film's protagonists to bust the jolly man loose so that the holidays are saved. The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 5, here.

Article continues below advertisement

'Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol' — Disney+

Source: YouTube | @Disney Channel Animation

The animated Disney film is the fourth entry in the long-running holiday series. It features the exploits and misadventures of some of Santa's elves who engage in preliminary preparations to ready homes for Christmas night. Two of Santa's helpers, Lanny and Wayne, bumble one of their missions, leaving them to think that they've ruined Christmas. The film's first five minutes are currently available to watch on YouTube, and it is available for streaming on Disney+ here.

Article continues below advertisement

'Tyler Perry's Finding Joy' — Prime Video

Source: YouTube | @Prime Video

Shannon Thornton plays a fashion designer who's ready to spend the holiday with her crush in Colorado. However, she finds herself stranded in a snowstorm and in a "Baby It's Cold Outside" moment when she has to warm up inside a cabin with a man she develops feelings for. After reconnecting with her crush, Shannon finds herself caught in a love triangle.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Family Plan 2' — Apple TV

Source: YouTube | @Apple TV

Former assassin turned car salesman Dan Morgan heads to Europe for his family to be together on Christmas when a hitman from his past tries to take over his father's network of hired guns. Now Dan and his family must work together to stop that from happening. The action-comedy stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, and Kit Harrington and is streaming on Apple TV now.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Royal Montana Christmas' — Hallmark Channel

Source: YouTube | @Hallmark Channel

If Christmas movies are your jam, then you're probably regularly tuned into the Hallmark Channel to see the wave of holiday-inspired movies the network drums up. This flick follows the winter trip a princess takes in Montana, where she attempts to keep her royal lineage a secret. While on holiday, she ends up meeting a local guide who's devoted himself to helping her get her bearings in a new environment, and the two start falling for one another. A Royal Montana Christmas is now playing; check it out here.

Article continues below advertisement

'Christmas on Duty' — Hallmark Channel

Source: YouTube | @The Hallmark Channel

Two Marines who initially get on each other's nerves are tasked with delivering toys to 150 kids before Christmas morning breaks. However, their mission hits some hiccups, which forces them to work together to ensure that the children they vowed to help wake up with presents underneath their trees. And in the process, they end up falling for one another.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' — Disney+

Source: YouTube | @Disney Plus