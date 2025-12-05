'Tron: Ares' Made Its Theatrical Debut in October — Here's When It's Coming to Disney Plus Somehow, 'Tron: Ares' found a sweet spot that nestled right between the sci-fi fandom, and those of BookTok and BikeTok. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 5 2025, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Disney

In the popular Disney Tron franchise, the newest installment brings something unique to the storyline. Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto and Greta Lee, explores the dawn of a new Tron age where AI enters the real world and begins to understand how to feel.

The movie had a modest theatrical debut in October 2025, with fans enjoying a unique collaboration of styles and themes and building an interesting relationship between Leto and Lee's characters. Tron: Ares takes viewers back to the future, and on a new journey; this one through the heart. Here's what we know about when you can find it on Disney Plus and watch it from the comfort of your own home.

Source: Disney

When will 'Tron: Ares' be streaming on Disney Plus?

Tron: Ares is the third film in the franchise, and the synopsis reads that Leto's character "is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings." One of those beings, as one might guess, is played by Lee. According to Forbes, Ares landed with a $32 million domestic debut, ending its theatrical run with just $142 million worldwide, nearly $60 million short of the film's budget.

A disappointing theatrical debut may be part of why the movie was rushed to rental streaming, with fans able to pay to rent the movie on streaming services as soon as Dec. 2, 2025. Yet despite poor numbers in the box office, Rotten Tomatoes tells a different story, with an 84 percent rating on the site. It's a story that may change when the film streams for subscribers without having to pay the rental fee. And when will that be?

Going off previous film-to-rent and then rent-to-stream timelines for Disney movies, Polygon reports that Tron: Ares will likely stream for free to subscribers of Disney Plus as soon as late January 2026 or early February 2026.

BookTok and BikeTok have once again come together to celebrate a collab.

While it may not have been intentional, Tron: Ares did something remarkable: It brought together BookTok and BikeTok. The very different, but often parallel, corners of TikTok have both enjoyed Tron: Ares for wildly different reasons. BookTok is the corner of TikTok where people rabidly devour books, especially of the romance or smut variety, and BikeTok features content about people who, unsurprisingly, ride motorcycles. Usually, with some thirst trapping mixed in.

Normally, the "ship" between Leto and Lee's characters Ares and Eve would be something only BookTok could get on board with. But, as it turns out, BikeTok is down with the ship too. A ship, of course, is when you conceive of two characters from a series or movie being in a relation"ship" when it's not official, or canon (via Urban Dictionary).

Romantic edits of the AI and human's relationship have taken over TikTok, and fans are really digging the unlikely pairing. Fans gush over their chemistry, with one TikToker calling their relationship a "slow burn," or a relationship that takes time to manifest.