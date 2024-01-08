Home > Entertainment Jared Leto's Gloves Have Become an Iconic Part of His Overall Look Jared Leto has always been a polarizing celebrity, but many want to know why the Oscar-winner often accessorizes his outfits with gloves. By Joseph Allen Jan. 8 2024, Published 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Few actors have been more polarizing or divisive over the course of their careers than Jared Leto. The actor has often gone to absurd lengths for the roles he takes on, and has been regularly pilloried in the press as a result.

Following an appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, though, many are focused on another regular aspect of Jared's public persona. The actor has never shied away from making daring fashion choices, but many are now commenting on Jared's habit of wearing gloves when he attends major events. Gloves are so much a part of his regular look that many now wonder why he always seems to be wearing them.

Source: Getty Images

Why does Jared Leto wear gloves?

Jared has never offered a single reason for his love of gloves, but it seems like they are a fashion accessory that he believes can go with any outfit on the red carpet. Of course, the gloves also serve a practical purpose on some occasions. Although the weather in Los Angeles is usually pretty good, gloves can sometimes be necessary to keep your extremities warm on red carpets, which was the case during the 2024 Golden Globes.

During an interview with Billy Bush, the two briefly discussed how cold Billy's fingers were. Jared said that he could have used a "body glove" because of the cooler temperatures on the red carpet. Of course, not all of Jared's gloves are good at insulating his fingers. While he sometimes wears leather gloves, the actor also has shearling gloves that likely don't provide much insulation, as well as some that have jewels on them. The actor has many pairs.

Between how useful they can be for warming his hands, and how much he seems to like them as accessories more generally, it makes sense that Jared is very rarely seen without gloves. Whether you appreciate the bold swing or not, it's clear that gloves are just a part of Jared's whole deal, at least in recent years.

Please explain why Jared Leto was wearing shiny gloves during the #GoldenGlobes #JaredLeto — Stinky Slippers (@StinkySlippers) January 8, 2024

Jared Leto got roasted for his leather gloves at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Although anyone who is familiar with Jared's looks is likely aware that gloves are a regular part of them, many people seemed to notice that he was wearing them for the first time at the Golden Globes. "Jared Leto’s “murder gloves” are cult leader coded," one person wrote on Twitter.

While some people seem to have been bothered by Jared's fashion choices, he didn't offer any explanation as to why he was wearing the gloves. It seems likely that, under different circumstances, no one would be bothered by the actor's decision to wear gloves whenever he leaves the house.