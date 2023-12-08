Home > Viral News > Influencers Johnny Valentine and Jared Leto Collaborate on Videos, but Aren't Related Jared Leto and Johnny Valentine have teamed up for social media clips, but what is the actual relationship between the two of them? By Joseph Allen Dec. 8 2023, Published 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@johnnyvalentinee; @skylerwagoner

Thanks to his skill as a content creator, influencer Johnny Valentine has accumulated a pretty substantial following across various social media platforms. Johnny's videos on TikTok and Instagram are usually fairly popular, but that's especially true when he gets some help from actor and musician Jared Leto.

Following a video posted on Dec. 7, 2023, which seemed to suggest that Johnny and Jared have a pretty close relationship, many are wondering what the actual nature of Johnny and Jared's relationship is, and how long they've known each other.

What is Jared Leto and Johnny Valentine's relationship?

In a video posted on Dec. 7, Johnny seemed to suggest that he and Jared were father and son. The video starts with a caption referencing the saying "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," which refers to the things you inherit from your parents. Then, the video shows Jared and Johnny doing a bunch of the same things. This notion that Johnny is Jared's son seems to recur throughout their videos together, which led many to wonder whether it was true.

The "dad" thing is all for show, and Jared and Johnny are just professional collaborators. In an interview with Digital Journal, Johnny said that he enjoyed working with Jared on the content they make together. “Working with Jared Leto on the social media clips has been a great experience,” he said. “Jared is a talented and dedicated collaborator, and I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to create together.”

So, while they may act like father and son in some of their clips together, it seems like the duo are actually just professionals who work together. Their relationship seems to be a mutually beneficial one. Johnny gets a celebrity who can increase his clout and the general awareness of his brand, and Jared gets a young person who can help him navigate the world of TikTok and create videos that will be relevant.

Plenty of commenters were confused by the "son" claims.

Thanks to these slightly confusing videos, many people are confused about whether Jared Leto actually has any children. As far as the public knows, he does not, and Johnny certainly isn't his actual kid. "He doesn’t have a son, to all the very befuddled commenters. Unless this kid recently showed up on his doorstep," one person wrote in the comments under the video.