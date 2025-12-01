'Wicked' Star Michelle Yeoh Is Clearly as Obsessed With Her Madame Morrible Meme as Fans Are "This is her six-seven." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 1 2025, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

After Wicked: For Good came out in theaters, fans expected a barrage of memes and gifs that either celebrated or poked fun at some of the main characters. What they probably didn't anticipate, though, was the amount of memes about Madame Morrible and her alleged link to being the actual Wicked Witch.

Article continues below advertisement

The Wicked movies are about the "wicked witch" Elphaba. However, in the second film, it's clear that the other powerful witch in Oz who has real power, Madame Morrible, is actually evil. And when Michelle Yeoh, who plays Madame Morrible in the movies, made reference to this with the initials of Madame Morrible being "Wicked Witch" when flipped upside down, fans began sharing clips and memes to discuss Michelle's apparent love for this roundabout connection.

Article continues below advertisement

The Madame Morrible Wicked Witch memes are all over the place.

Michelle made the same comment at multiple interviews, clips of which surfaced online, wherein she said, "'MM,' flip it around? 'Wicked Witch!'" The idea is that when you take Madame Morrible's name, with each word starting with an M, and make those letters with your hands, you flip them around to have a W on each hand instead, which could, according to Michelle, stand for Wicked Witch as well.

If your mind isn't totally blown at that, it's OK. Michelle has shown her own excitement at this correlation between her character and the idea that Morrible might have been the real wicked witch all along, and at this point, it doesn't even matter if she's right. Naturally, the gifs and memes have been plentiful.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether Michelle figured that out herself on the spot and ran with it, or someone from the PR team with Wicked told her to bring it up in an interview, there are tons of clips of Michelle laughing as she explains what happens when you "flip around" the M for Morrible into the W for Wicked Witch.

Article continues below advertisement

To be fair, she isn't wrong. And, as one user on TikTok commented on a video of the actor sharing the connection, "This is her six-seven." Six seven, as in the viral and real-life trend of kids saying those numbers repeatedly for fun and in almost any situation. Is it quite as obnoxious as six seven? Not yet.

“And coming down the parade route now, it’s Madame Morrible! Wait— she just flipped around… WICKED WITCH??” pic.twitter.com/anxCyGbkG8 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 27, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The Madame Morrible meme is so widespread that someone even made a remix song on TikTok of Michelle explaining how to find the link between the idea of the wicked witch and her Wicked character. It’s basically ingrained in the Wicked zeitgeist now.

An account on X (formerly Twitter) that was named after the now iconic meme wrote in a post, "this meme has taken off a life of its own, with thousands of posts on all platforms, calling it 'girl 67' is honestly underselling it."

Article continues below advertisement

Madame Morrible… flip it around… WICKED WITCH!!! pic.twitter.com/sg5FFyQF1G — math (@drinkdeamor) November 26, 2025

Is Madame Morrible the actual Wicked Witch in 'Wicked'?

Clearly, Elphaba is anything but evil or wicked. If there is an actual Wicked Witch in Oz, it's Madame Morrible. Next to Elphaba, she is the only person with real power, and she uses it for her own gain rather than to help anyone.