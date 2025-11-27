Madame Morrible Finally Faced Consequences in 'Wicked: For Good' Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh portrays the character in Universal's blockbuster adaptation. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 27 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is taking audiences back to Oz thanks to Wicked: For Good. The second installment of the blockbuster adaptation features the return of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). However, the character finally faces the consequences of her actions in the second installment of the story.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Madame Morrible? Here's what we know about the fate of the antagonistic character portrayed by the Academy Award winner. The Wicked Witch of the West finally got tired of the hostile propaganda conjured up against her, bringing Madame Morrible's time as one of Oz's greatest villains to an end.

Source: Universal Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Madame Morrible?

The final moments of Wicked: For Good show Madame Morrible being taken away by Glinda's (Ariana Grande) army of flying monkeys. It took a long time for the characters to reach this point, and it all goes back to when Madame Morrible was merely a teacher at Shiz University. The first Wicked movie introduced Michelle's character as someone who could be a mentor for Elphaba, who wished to meet the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) above everything else.

Nothing is what it seems in Oz. When Elphaba finally got to meet her hero, it was revealed that the Wizard was actually the man behind the conspiracy targeting the land's talking animals. The young witch was devastated to learn that her hero wanted to hurt her friends. Elphaba always wants to fight for the right cause. During a pivotal moment from the first movie, Elphaba escaped from the Wizard and Madame Morrible's grasp.

Article continues below advertisement

The witch's escape is the turning point Madame Morrible needed to become an outright villain. Elphaba's former teacher dedicated the rest of her days to antagonizing her in front of the population of Oz. Madame Morrible knew that her former student was more powerful than her in every way.

Source: Universal Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

'Wicked: For Good' got rid of Madame Morrible.

Every good story needs a hero defeating despicable villains. Wicked: For Good presented the darkest version of Madame Morrible. Even Glinda, in her blissful ignorance, could tell that the witch was up to no good. The confrontations between Glinda and her former teacher added tension to the musical's plot. Elphaba and Glinda love each other desperately. After the Wizard left Oz and Elphaba was able to fake her death, Glinda was left in charge of the country's magical affairs.

Anyone who threatens Elphaba isn't likely to survive Glinda's rage. The charismatic witch immediately ordered the flying monkeys to take Madame Morrible away for her crimes. In the end, most of the Wicked: For Good characters got a happy ending.