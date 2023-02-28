Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images A Peek Into 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Michelle Yeoh's Relationship History By Bianca Piazza Feb. 27 2023, Published 10:39 p.m. ET

Celebrated for her portrayal of unlikely hero Evelyn Quan Wang in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh has rightfully been a heavy hitter throughout the 2023 awards season. Nabbing two SAG Awards and a Golden Globe Award this year (and potentially an Academy Award), the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon icon's name is on everybody's lips.

And while most movie buffs know a fair amount about the Malaysian actor and skilled stuntwoman's vibrant career, which has spanned almost four decades, her personal life is another story. More specifically, fans are curious as to whether Michelle Yeoh has a romantic partner. Here's a look at her relationship history.

Michelle Yeoh was married to Dicksoon Poon from 1988 to 1991.

After performing under the name Michelle Khan in the mid-'80s — receiving praise for her roles in films like 1985's Yes, Madam and 1987's Magnificent Warriors — the Miss Malaysia 1983 winner took a step back from acting. Why? Well, she set her sights on an entirely different dream: Motherhood. "In 1988, I got married to a wonderful man called Dickson Poon. At 28 years old, I decided maybe it was time to settle down, get married, and have a new life," she told Bustle in a 2022 interview.

She "looked in awe at some of the actresses who were able to juggle being a mother, take the kids to school, and act or produce," but ultimately decided those worlds couldn't collide in her life, as she's "not a good multitasker." However, according to a 2018 piece by You Magazine, billionaire Hong Kong businessman Dickson Poon — aka the founder of luxury goods company Dickson Concepts — requested that Michelle leave acting.

"It was a choice I made," she clarified. "I believed that [getting married] would be so that I could have a family. Acting was never my burning ambition – it fell into my lap – and [after marriage] my priorities changed. Of course, after a while certain things did not happen; then you have to consider, what’s next? We were married for three years. Although it didn’t work out [we] remained friends. He’s an amazing man."

Those "certain things" involved children, as her attempts at building a family never came to fruition. Sadly, she believes this reality is part of the reason her marriage fizzled. "If I’m being honest with myself, I didn't want for us to be bitter 10 years down the road. Because in Asian families, people want to have sons and daughters [because] they are an extension and a legacy. And when you have the realization [that you can’t have kids], you have to deal with it. You deal with the curveballs that are thrown at you," she told Bustle.

Michelle Yeoh found love again with Jean Todt.

Years after she returned to acting in the 1990s (openly grateful to the Hong Kong film industry for welcoming her back with open arms), the Crazy Rich Asians star fell for French motor racing executive Jean Todt. Jean Todt is the retired president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, "the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading motoring organizations," as well as the former CEO of Ferrari.

The two met in Shanghai in 2004 and got engaged a year later. Today, in 2023, Michelle and Jean are reportedly still engaged. And though they were "thinking" of tying the knot in 2022, life seemingly got in the way. Life has gotten in the way for nearly two decades (we're sensing they're procrastinators). “He counts the number of days rather than the years,” Michelle told Town & Country. “I’ll ask him, ‘What is the present for 6,725 days?’”