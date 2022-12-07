Did You Know Icon Michelle Yeoh Almost Quit Acting Once to Have Children?

Is it any surprise that acting icon Michelle Yeoh was named Time's Icon of the Year? The Everything Everywhere All At Once star has already garnered Oscar buzz for her portrayal in one of 2022's most innovative films.

Did you know that Michelle almost gave up acting at one point in her career to have children? Can you imagine the big (and small) screen without Michelle's performances in films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Crazy Rich Asians to name just a few?