Is 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Available for Streaming? Here's What to Know

Is 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Available for Streaming? Here's What to KnowBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 8 2022, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
No one can deny that the films from A24 are high-concept, and Everything Everywhere All at Once is no exception. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a woman who runs a laundromat with her husband. The family juggles being audited by the IRS with preparations for Chinese New Year. If the chaos of the holiday wasn't enough, Evelyn also discovers she has the ability to exist across parallel dimensions.
Evelyn's quest to save the multiverse and her family's business has been praised for its originality and storytelling savvy. Is Everything Everywhere All at Once available on streaming services? Will it ever be? Here's what we know so far.
Is 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' streaming?
Since its premiere at the South by Southwest festival in early March, fans, film critics, and industry professionals alike have raved about Everything Everywhere All at Once. A24 is known for releasing its films exclusively in theaters, with the occasional ability to stream through its website. However, it appears that Everything Everywhere had a limited release before opening in theaters on April 8, 2022.
Currently, there is no word yet whether Everything Everywhere All at Once will be available on streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, or HBO Max. Fans hope that the film will be available via video on demand, like The Green Knight. Any hope of renting the film will likely take place after the 45-day theatrical window, a rule that many film companies have abided by during the coronavirus pandemic.
Does Michelle Yeoh know martial arts?
Per Variety, Michelle and co-star Ke Huy Quan did all of their stunts for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Stunt coordinator Timothy Eulich worked with the actors to develop techniques and scenes that felt authentic. Eulich shared, "[Quan] was obsessed because he was with us every single day, and he didn’t want to leave the rehearsal hall."
Michelle Yeoh is known for her martial arts knowledge and began her career in martial arts films performing her own stunts. After a brief retirement period, she rose to fame in Hollywood for her roles in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The Everything Everywhere stunt coordinator shared that he set aside three weeks of rehearsal for Yeoh's stunts but revealed to Variety that she "came in and used three days of [the allotted two weeks]."
If you're excited to watch Michelle Yeoh save the universe, you can catch all the action in Everything Everywhere All at Once in theaters now.
You can also catch Michelle's acting talents in the upcoming Witcher prequel show, The Witcher: Blood Origin.