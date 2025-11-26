'Wicked: For Good' Used Classic Theater Tactics to Cast Dorothy — Who Plays the Iconic Role? Who was given the chance to follow the Yellow Brick Road? By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 26 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @bethanyweavesx

The magic of Wicked: For Good resides in the relationship between Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). However, there was one Wizard of Oz mystery that fans of the musical wanted to solve. Judy Garland portrayed Dorothy in the 1939 timeless classic.

Who played Dorothy in Wicked: For Good? Here's what we know about the actor who was given the chance to follow the yellow brick road in the second installment of Universal's blockbuster adaptation.

Who plays Dorothy in 'Wicked: For Good'?

Bethany Weaver is the actor who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good. The movie takes a unique approach to introducing the character, with the adaptation never directly showing the face of the Kansas icon. Instead, audiences always see Dorothy's back or her own point of view. Wicked isn't about Dorothy or what she thinks she did to save Oz. The musical is entirely focused on the witches, which is why the Wizard of Oz girl remained as anonymous as possible.

Bethany Weaver is just getting started. Before she was cast as one of the most recognizable characters in the history of cinema, the actor had only appeared in a music video. Universal decided not to cast a famous performer for the role. Both Wicked movies can be considered as some of the studio's biggest hits in recent years (via Box Office Mojo). The success of the musical adaptations could provide Bethany with the opportunity to join other projects in more prominent roles.

The actor is more than excited about the world seeing her portrayal of Dorothy. Through an Instagram post, Bethany shared behind-the-scenes images from the production of Wicked: For Good. The colorful sets used for the films can be seen on the post, as well as the other actors who brought the original Wizard of Oz characters back to life through their performances.

Will there be a third 'Wicked' movie?

Universal Studios isn't actively working on a third Wicked installment. However, there are several factors to take into consideration when wondering if there is a future for the franchise. Wicked: For Good earned $226 million at the global box office during its opening weekend (via Box Office Mojo). The musical remains as one of Universal's biggest hits of the year, alongside Jurassic World: Rebirth and How to Train Your Dragon.

Gregory Maguire is the author who invited the world to look at The Wizard of Us through a different perspective. The writer launched four more books set in the chaotic world of Oz, as well as other written works. Universal constantly releases movies that take over the global box office. If the studio decided to move forward with the Wicked franchise, there's plenty of source material to choose from.