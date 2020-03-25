Where Is the 'Unstoppable' Bethany Hamilton Now, Following Her Documentary?By Pippa Raga
We are living in unprecedented, difficult times and in these trying weeks we need all the uplifting, inspiring stories of humanity that we can get. One of these is the life of Bethany Hamilton, a world-champion surfer with a crazy story of how she got to the top.
As if becoming the world champion of any sport isn’t hard enough, Bethany accomplished this feat with only one arm.
After an encounter with a shark while she was surfing resulted in the loss of her arm, she didn't let herself give up on her life’s greatest passion.
Within two years of her attack, and with intense training, Bethany became a national surf champion.
A documentary about her life and accomplishments was recently released on Netflix, and we recommend watching Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable to learn more about her amazing story.
Keep reading to find out what Bethany’s up to now, two years since filming her documentary, and get the inside scoop on her adorable babies and plans for the future.
Now, in 2020, Bethany Hamilton is the mother of two sons.
In the documentary Unstoppable, Bethany finds new direction in her life when she learns that she’s pregnant a year into filming. She and her husband Adam Dirks, who married in 2013, welcomed two sons to the world: Tobias, in 2015, and Wesley, in 2018.
Although Bethany has dealt with a lot over the years, she’s open about the fact that she finds everyday struggles, like raising her two boys, the hardest to contend with. She even faces the occasional challenge of getting her sons to enjoy the water.
“You can’t just expect every kid to fall in love with the ocean at five years old and have no fear,” she supposes.
When did Bethany Hamilton lose her arm?
Bethany Hamilton is a Hawaii native and like most children who grew up on the islands, she grew up surfing from a young age. Unlike most of her friends however, Bethany was a surfing prodigy and by her early teen years, she was a rising star in the sport.
However, at age 13, Bethany lost her arm in an encounter with a 15-foot tiger shark and people thought that the accident would mark the end of her surfing career. She proved them wrong. A month after the attack, Bethany was back on her board and two years later, she won her first national surfing title.
Bethany has credited her deep faith with what compelled her to get back to her life’s greatest passion: surfing.
After dominating surfing championships, Bethany now makes a living as a professional surfer in the free surfing arena, while still competing professionally.
With consistent hard work and after overcoming challenge after challenge, Bethany is one of the world’s leading professional surfers of all time. In 2017, she was even inducted into the Surfer’s Hall of Fame.
What are Bethany's plans for the future?
After she completed filming for Unstoppable, and released two books in 2018, Bethany realized she wasn’t finished with surfing competitively. The 29-year old, who now lives in Kauai with her family decided she wants to make it to the Women’s Championship Tour and this year, her plan was to travel around the world with her family in hopes for qualifying for the 2021 championship tour.
However, with all travel at a standstill due to COVID-19, and the Corona Open Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia cancelled, with other subsequent qualifying events listed as "postponed," Bethany might have to wait another year to accomplish her dream of qualifying for the Women's Championship Tour on her own.
Watch her inspiring documentary, Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, now streaming on Netflix.
