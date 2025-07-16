Someone Broke Into Beyoncé's Choreographer's Car and Stole a Bunch of Her New Music We'd say Beyoncé is a bit more than "high status." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 16 2025, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to information in the digital age, it feels like nothing is secure. Sometimes leaks feel intentional, especially in the music world. Few things will drum up interest faster than someone who thinks they are getting a naughty sneak preview of a beloved artist's next opus. It's a brilliant and cheap marketing ploy.

We'd love to believe a music leak happens solely based on fandom, but that's not always the case. Back in October 2020, Vice reported on a notorious leaker known only by the handle propkers22 who was making thousands of dollars selling unreleased music. Please stop! Every once in a while, a leak is just bad luck. For example, check out this 911 call from Beyoncé's choreographer, who may have lost some of her new music.

Source: Mega; Facebook/Chris Grant

Beyoncé's choreographer made a frantic call to 911 about a break-in.

A recording of Beyoncé's choreographer's 911 call was shared to the NBC News TikTok. In it, Christopher Grant is surprisingly calm for someone who may have just accidentally facilitated the theft of Queen Bey's next album. "Someone broke into my car," said Grant to the 911 operator.

The incident occurred while Grant was eating in a restaurant. He parked his vehicle in a garage and returned to find his laptop missing. Thankfully, there was a tracker on it, so Grant was able to see where the laptop was going. As if getting robbed isn't bad enough, Grant went on to say that there was some really important stuff on his laptop. You could say this is an irreplaceable item. Without revealing too much, Grant tells the dispatcher that he works with someone who is of "high status."

The Atlanta Police Department has released audio of a call to authorities made by Beyoncé's choreographer Christopher Grant to report a theft. According to a police report, the trunk window on his Jeep Wagoneer had been damaged and two suitcases and hard drives with the unreleased music were gone.

Police have identified the person they believe broke into Christopher Grant's car.

According to WUSA9, the theft occurred on July 8, 2025, in Atlanta, two days before Beyoncé did a four-night run at the city's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Apparently, Beyoncé's new music was actually on a thumb drive in Grant's vehicle. The thief grabbed that, his laptop, clothing, sunglasses, and headphones.

Grant was dining with his boyfriend, dancer Diandre Blue, and the two of them told police that the thumb drive contained "personal sensitive information" for Beyoncé. A police report listed it as "watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list(s)."