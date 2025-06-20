Inside Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus’s Friendship, Including Their Top-Secret Text Thread "Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 20 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While we all know Beyoncé is everyone's favorite, the barrier-breaking Grammy winner is quite selective with those she calls friends. In addition to her BFFs Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Beyoncé also considers Miley Cyrus a friend within the music industry. After the Renaissance singer tapped Miley to be on her debut country album, Cowboy Carter, fans got to see their connection through their song, "II Most Wanted."

Multiple lucky fans witnessed it again when Beyoncé surprised them by bringing her onstage for the Cowboy Carter Tour. The surprise duet was a top-tier experience for the audience, and Miley also gushed about singing the song live with her friend for the first time.

"To be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true," Miley said in an Instagram post about her and Beyoncé's performance. "Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship. To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined." Here's what else Miley has said about her and Beyoncé's friendship.

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus's friendship is a safe space for the both of them.

While II Most Wanted was Beyoncé and Miley's first song together, the artists go way back. The two performed onstage for the first time in 2008 during a “Stand Up to Cancer” telethon special. The now iconic musical lineup included them singing alongside Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Katy Perry, and other artists. Beyoncé was in her 20s at the time while Miley was 16.

In a June 2024 interview with W Magazine, the Hannah Montana alum shared what an honor it was singing next to Bey while she was still new in her singing career. She shared how both Beyoncé and took on the big sister role during their performance.

"I was ­sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna, who were, you know, five feet ten inches and in heels," she recalled. "Their hips were, like, up to my shoulders. They were these powerful, fully realized, grown women, and I’m pretty sure I had braces on the back of my teeth. They were protective of me."

As Beyoncé and Miley's careers flourished, they became friendlier away from the public eye. The "Flowers" singer told W that they have an active text thread that has become a "normal" part of her daily routine. No big deal!

"Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé," Miley humbly bragged. "I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public. She’s the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us." She added that having Beyoncé as a friend made it easy for them to collaborate and continue their relationship beyond the studio.

"The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her—or with Dolly [Parton], or with anyone," Miley explained. "Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that."

Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, is a huge Beyoncé fan and likely loves their friendship.

Miley's affection for Beyoncé came long before their friendship began, proving you can meet your heroes and be just fine. The former Disney star's mom, Tish Cyrus, also loves Bey (who doesn't??) and even wanted her to be a role model for Miley and felt she would be a great influence on her as she navigated the music industry. "Beyoncé is her favorite person in the world, and my mom brings me every article," Miley said of Tish on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2007. "[She says], 'Look, she's so humble, but still amazing.'"

