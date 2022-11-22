Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Dolly Parton
Dolly and Miley
Source: Getty Images

The Rumor That Miley Cyrus Is Related to Dolly Parton Isn’t Completely Wrong

Melissa Willets - Author
By

Nov. 22 2022, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

Along with the announcement that Miley Cyrus is getting a new co-host for her New Year’s Eve Party, which will air on — you guessed it — Dec. 31, 2022 on NBC and Peacock, fans have questions. Indeed, per an Instagram post shared by the younger singer and her mentor, the iconic lady who will join Miley to usher in 2023 is none other than Dolly Parton.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out that some people have wondered if Miley is related to Dolly, and with good reason. The two pop-culture phenoms are not blood relatives, but they are related in a very special way.

So, is Miley Cyrus related to Dolly Parton?

Dolly and Miley on stage
Source: Getty Images

According to Wide Open Country, the older singer is actually Miley’s godmother. How did this magical association come to pass? Well, as Miley’s fans and followers know, she is not the first entertainer in the family.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was a country music legend in his own right before his daughter came on the music scene — lest we forget perhaps his most memorable song, “Achy Breaky Heart.” So, Billy Ray used to tour with none other than the Dolly Parton. As Dolly explained on the Just Jenny podcast in 2020, it was a no-brainer when it came to stepping up in little Miley’s life.

"I worked with Billy Ray for all those years,” the “Jolene” singer recounted (per Capital FM). “He opened some of my shows. We just got to know each other. I wrote a song called 'Romeo,' and had him in a video. We just kind of gelled, 'cause we're both country kids. We had a lot of fun just talking about that. And then when Miley came along, I said, 'She's got to be my fairy goddaughter.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Miley doesn’t always refer to Dolly as her godmother. In fact, the name she has for her mentor may be confusing to some fans who have questioned if the two stars are actually related.

Miley has called her famous godmother "Aunt Dolly" on more than one occasion.

Source: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

In 2020, Miley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and referred to her predecessor in an interesting way. She recounted when Dolly came to do a table read for Hannah Montana, saying, "That's one of those proud moments where people started saying, 'So you call her Aunt Dolly. Is that your real aunt?' I'm like, 'Yes she is!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, the New Year’s Eve special is not the first time the two women have worked together, with Dolly going on to star on her goddaughter’s Disney show. The stars have also appeared onstage together.

According to Insider, Dolly has long supported Miley throughout the stages in her career, and when it comes to her relationships. Although, Dolly’s advice about marriage may not be what one would expect.

Article continues below advertisement
Dolly Parton
Source: Getty Images

"Don't ever start arguing because that can become a habit and a pattern,” the star, who has been wed to Carl Dean for 50 years, told Digital Spy in 2016, when Miley was engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth. “Better to just walk away than to start throwing things back and forth and all that. I would say be cautious and be careful. And be loving and kind!"

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly and Carl did not have children, but clearly the country music icon has taken Miley under her wing almost like a daughter.

Miley is related to other famous people.

Miley Cyrus
Source: Getty Images

In addition to her dad being a country music star, and her godmother being Dolly, Miley’s little sister Noah is also a recording star. Tish, Miley’s mom, is her manager and produced some of Miley’s tours, while also counting reality TV appearances among her credentials, per IMDb. Miley has other siblings in the biz as well, including musician brother Trace.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged? The "Achy Breaky Heart" Musician Is in Love!

Dolly Parton Will No Longer Be Touring Her Music

Dolly Parton Translated Her Wildly Successful Singing Career Into a Multi-Million Dollar Empire

Latest Dolly Parton News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.