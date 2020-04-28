That Biden GIF Trump Retweeted Isn't Technically a Deepfake (but It Is Bizarre)

Most days, you can count on President Donald Trump to do something truly bizarre. Sometimes it’s staring directly at a solar eclipse. Sometimes it’s comparing himself to a disgraced sea captain . Sometimes it’s telling people to inject bleach into their bodies. While literally everything he does is at least slightly bananas, Donald Trump’s official Twitter account is where he really lets his freak flag fly. Most recently, he retweeted what people are calling a “ Joe Biden deepfake. ”

As it turns out, the GIF Trump retweeted might not technically be a deepfake, but it is definitely unsettling and could still have some repercussions that the president did not see coming (perhaps because he is still dealing with the effects of staring directly at the aforementioned solar eclipse). Anyway, here’s what’s up with the Joe Biden deepfake you might be seeing all over your timeline.