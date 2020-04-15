Did Trump Really Just Compare Himself to a Disgraced Sea Captain?

It sounds like President Donald Trump could benefit from a few history lessons — and maybe a film course while he’s at it. In a tweet on April 14, the commander-in-chief compared himself to Captain William Bligh, an 18th Century officer in the Royal Navy who was cast out to sea by his crew following a mutiny on his ship.

The famous tale of rebellion has been adapted for the silver screen at least three times, but Trump appears to have forgotten that in every single version Bligh is the clear villain.