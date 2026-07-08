'Big Brother' Season 28 Brings in 'Time Trip' Twist With an Eclectic New Cast This season’s theme is ‘Time Trip’, which will see ‘the past, present and future collide’, according to CBS. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated July 8 2026, 5:39 a.m. ET Source: X/@TheBigBroTea

The 14 houseguests competing on Big Brother Season 28 were revealed via a YouTube livestream Tuesday. The stream, called the ‘Broveal’, introduced the contestants from varied backgrounds, including an MMA fighter, a rocket scientist and a drag queen alum.

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The long-running competition will see the 14 houseguests living together in a house under 24/7 surveillance as they form alliances, complete challenges, and vote each other out along the way for a $750,000 cash prize.

This season’s theme is ‘Time Trip’, which will see ‘the past, present and future collide’, according to CBS. The new season’s house features vintage decor, Y2K aesthetics and ‘futuristic’ sleep pods. It also marks the franchise's 1,000th episode, which producers plan to celebrate throughout the summer.

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The Cast for ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

The cast features contestants from across the United States, including Chuk Anyanwu, 27, a supply chain analyst from Dallas; Drew Campbell, 22, a surgical dental assistant from Temecula, California; Ashley Trail, a bartender based in Chicago; Jason De Puy, a professional drag performer from West Hollywood, California; and Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk, a professional MMA fighter from Phoenix.

Other contestants include Haley Thogmartin, 29, a telemedicine executive from Wildwood, Missouri; Lyric Medeiros, 25, an attorney from Hawaii; Melody Morris, a corporate game show host from Arizona; Rome Seymour, a pickleball coach from Delray Beach, Florida; Taylor Brown, an elementary school counselor from Deerfield Beach, Florida; and Barrett Pfeiffer, a jumbotron engineer from Austin, Texas.

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The official cast of Big Brother 28, premiering July 9 on CBS. #BB28 pic.twitter.com/oH4B54QfKw — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) July 7, 2026

New Jersey is also well represented, with contestants LaTrice Verrett, a boutique salesperson from Maplewood; Yash Patel, a financial analyst from Monroe Township; and Mallory Aurichio, a rocket scientist from Washington Township.

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Producers have indicated the show will include contestants from the wider reality circuit as well, with at least one former Survivor contestant reportedly joining the cast. However, the announced houseguests aren’t necessarily the final lineup, alternates and surprise additions have appeared in past seasons, so some changes remain possible before or during the premiere.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has Hinted At Plenty of Surprises

Julie Chen Moonves spoke with Men’s Journal about what fans can expect in the upcoming season, expanding on the theme while teasing additional surprises. The theme will factor into challenges throughout the season, and Moonves has suggested familiar faces from Big Brother's history could make appearances.

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So here is the tea on returning houseguests on Big Brother 28☕️ #bb28



It’s looking like a majority of the returning houseguests we will see on Big Brother 28 are going to be brought in to compete individually against someone on the Big Brother 28 cast. If the houseguest on the… pic.twitter.com/7kVHsQch7L — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) July 6, 2026

She said, “If you’re a Big Brother fan, you’ll be like, ‘Aha!’ And I think a lot of people will be like, ‘Yes!’ And I think some people [will be] like, ‘What?’ But it’s good TV. And if you love reality television beyond Big Brother…you’ll be excited as well.”

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There have been unconfirmed rumors that past Big Brother contestants could join the current season, though no official statement has confirmed this.