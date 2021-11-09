Some People Are Claiming to Be Big Meech's Kids Online — but How Many Kids Does He Have?

Demetrius Flenory, aka Big Meech , once ran one of the largest drug networks selling cocaine in the U.S. along with his brother Terry or Southwest T. The two led the Black Mafia Family based in Detroit for more than 10 years. But Meech also has another significant person in his life.

Meech has a son named Demetrius Flenory Jr., aka Lil Meech, who was born in 2000. He made a name for himself by portraying his father in 50 Cent's BMF series adaptation for Starz, and he's continuing his career as an actor.

But who is Big Meech's baby mama? She seems to be living a private life. And the crime boss — who went to prison in 2007 — has been in jail for most of his son's life.