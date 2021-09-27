What Is Big Meech Up to Now? Everything to Know About the Detroit Drug Lord in 'BMF'

Starz's new crime drama BMF, aka Black Mafia Family, premiered on Sept. 26, 2021. With Curtis Jackson, who we know as Grammy-winning rapper 50 Cent, as one of the executive producers, and Snoop Dogg (who needs zero introduction) playing a literal pastor, the series was set up to succeed.

Not only that but the show, which follows two Detroit-raised brothers who build a drug empire from the ground up, is inspired by a true story. That only ups the intrigue.