Big Tigger's Wife, Alicia Brown, Has Accused the Radio Personality of Abuse and Infidelity "Someone ask my husband why my face happened." By Distractify Staff Updated June 8 2026, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thecyberbae

We all know that no relationship is perfect. Unfortunately, some folks have dealt with infidelity, financial abuse, and more in their unions. On the flip side, others have dealt with feelings of abandonment, lack of support, or simply believing that they’re growing apart from their partner. Still, no relationship is perfect, and for some couples, working to save their relationship is better than throwing it away. However, when physical abuse becomes a factor, walking away is the best option.

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While it’s true that accusations of abuse can run amok, when receipts are shared, it’s hard to argue. And in the case of Alicia Brown, the estranged wife of radio personality Big Tigger ( real name: Darian Morgan), her allegations against him have netizens picking sides. Here’s the full scoop on the allegations against the 53-year-old.

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Alicia Brown has accused Big Tigger of abuse.

According to some damning receipts shared by Alicia, she’s stating that not only has Tigger abused her, but he has also been stepping out on their marriage. On Saturday, June 6, Alicia took to Instagram to share a video. While Alicia did not say a word in the video, and only cried, netizens immediately noticed her bruised appearance. Alicia appeared to have stitches across her forehead, a black eye, and a bruised eyebrow.

While they say that a picture says 1000 words, a video and an Instagram caption say it all. “Someone ask my husband why my face happened… #francescaamiker, ” she captioned the video, which was shared by The Shade Room. Immediately, netizens took to the comment section to show her support.

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“Superhead told us. I pray she gets the healing and action she needs/deserves,” one person shared. “Some of these comments are wild. Don’t silence someone who has been abused or tell them to go to the correct source, such as the police. You have no idea what she has been through, and empathy really costs you nothing. Praying for her and her healing journey. It takes a lot of strength to finally leave and talk about it, so I’m proud of you for finally feeling safe to do so,” another person shared.

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“She is documenting just in case anything else happens or the cops don’t do their jobs like they never do,” another person said.

Alicia also called out Francesca Amiker, Big Tigger’s co-host on his self-titled morning show.

In Alicia’s initial post, she tagged radio personality Francesca Amiker in the caption. She reportedly went on to share multiple posts that suggest that Tigger was stepping out with Francesca, who happens to be his co-host. And of course, it didn’t take long for netizens to comment under Francesca’s posts.

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From nasty comments about Francesca being a homewrecker to sharing their disappointment since she was supposed to be an influential figure in the journalism space for Black women. And while there is no solid proof that Francesca committed the ultimate sin, folks have taken Alicia’s account for face value.

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Still, that hasn’t stopped Francesca from defending herself. On Sunday, June 7, Francesca uploaded a clip from Breaking Bad to her Instagram Stories, along with a text calling the allegations preposterous. “When you hear a rumor about you that’s so untrue, you genuinely don’t even know how to defend yourself,” the on-screen text reads.

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Alicia and Tigger appear to be getting a divorce, which will make things sticky when it comes to their child.

In a post on Francesca’s page, one person called out that Alicia and Tigger are ending their marriage. Alicia took it upon herself not only to respond but also to further share the belief that Francesca and Tigger are an item.

“He is my husband, actually, and he asked me to respond to you. Yes, we are getting a divorce over his relationship with Francesca, but it was not your place to tell everyone. However, I do thank you for confirming what I already knew! Can you DM me please,” Alicia said on the post shared by The Shade Room.

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