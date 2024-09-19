Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Free Marie Wright from '106 & Park' Is Living a More Private Life Than She Once Did Fans are still nostalgic for the show, which has been off the air for a decade. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 19 2024, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: BET

After a high-profile career as a DJ and on-camera personality, Free Marie Wright, whose real name is Marie Antoinette Wright, was entitled to do something different. Free was one of the original hosts of BET's 106 & Park, the legendary hip-hop music show that ran from 2000 to 2014. Free hosted the show from 2000 to 2005 and later went on to work as a DJ at various radio stations.

Free also returned to 106 & Park for the show's final episode, and she still posts frequently on Instagram. Here's what we know about what she's been up to since leaving the show behind.

What happened to Free from '106 & Park'?

Free worked as a radio DJ in New York after leaving the series, and hosted The Big Tigger Morning Show out of Washington, D.C. starting in 2011. Today, Free spends most of her time doing charity work and is the CEO of TeamCancerFree. She also owns Pudding Stone Bath, a small business that sells soaps and other bath products. While she still posts on Instagram, it seems Free has stepped away from the limelight, at least to some extent.

Even though it's been almost 20 years since she hosted the show, though, it's clear that Free and her co-host from the time A.J. Calloway still have fond memories from her time at 106 & Park, especially because they had no idea how influential the show would be when they started working on it. "22 years ago today a show was born out of a little studio on the corner of 106 and Park Ave in NYC. We had no idea that it would have the global impact that it did," A.J. wrote to commemorate the show.

"We were green in the television industry just trying to figure it out but at the same time always being fans of the culture! That was the key, to be truly in love with our people! Our culture, our clothes, our customs, our food, our music, everything about us!" he continued. His post also included a shoutout to Free and everyone else who had made the show possible at BET.

Free has long been focused on philanthropy.

Even while she was still one of the influential hosts of 106 & Park, Free had already started thinking about how she could give back. In 2002, she founded the Free4Life Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering young people in disadvantaged communities by promoting literacy, financial education, and creative arts. After her success, it makes sense that Free would want to prioritize giving back as much as possible.