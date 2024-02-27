Home > Entertainment Terrence J and Rocsi Diaz Were Subject to Dating Rumors During Their Time on '106 & Park' The former co-hosts have always maintained they had a close relationship while they co-hosted BET's '106 & Park.' By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 27 2024, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

I don't want to "back in my day" you all to death, but I would be lying if I said I didn't miss video countdown shows. A significant part of my preteen years were spent in front of the TV, wondering which competing video would make the number one spot. Ahh, memories. TRL and 106 & Park both caught my attention, though the latter was a must-see event in my household. Every weekday, at 6 p.m., my siblings and I knew to tune into BET and see the who's who in Black music and entertainment.

During 106 & Park's run from 2000 until 2014, the show had multiple dynamic duos, starting with A.J. Calloway and Free Marie Wright. However, after AJ and Free sadly left the series, Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrence J, and Rocsi Diaz became the next hosts, shifting the culture. While on 106 & Park, Terrence and Rocsi entertained us with their banter. However, over the years, many fans wondered if there was more to their relationship than a working one.

Over the years, Terrence and Rocsi, have set the record straight regarding the romantic rumors. So, did the iconic hosts ever date? Here's what to know.

Did former '106 & Park' hosts Terrence J and Rocsi date?

Unfortunately for the young shippers of the 106 & Park dynamic duo, Terrence and Rocsi never dated. The co-hosts, who met on the set of 106, have always maintained a close friendship and compare themselves to brother and sister, as BET News shared on its website.

"Despite constant rumors, Terrence has never dated Rocsi," the outlet confirmed. "He says their relationship is like siblings."

While Terrence and Rocsi have denied dating, many of the show's fans didn't buy it due to their playful dynamic. However, they were romantically linked to other celebrities while on the show and when they left their hosting gigs. Terrence reportedly dated Brandy and Selita Ebanks in the past, and he was also in a long-term relationship with model Jasmine Sanders from 2016 until 2018. More recently, in 2023, the former E! News anchor proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Mikalah Sultan, in Miami.

Rocsi has also reportedly dated several men in Hollywood. Some of her exes reportedly include Eddie Murphy, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Shaquille O'Neal. According to multiple reports, Rocsi has been dating singer Joe for years, though they have managed to keep their romance under wraps. However, the couple was confirmed to be together in May 2023 when they snapped a photo from a double date with Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

Why did Terrence J and Rocsi leave '106 & Park?'

Terrence and Rocsi appeared as hosts of 106 & Park for seven years. But all good things must come to an end, and in 2012, they decided their run on the show was over. Ahead of their exits, BET's former President of Music Programming & Specials, Stephen Hill, sent a press release confirming the departure.

"Today, after seven exciting years, 106 & Park hosts Terrence J and Rocsi announced that they will be leaving the show," Stephen wrote. It is no secret that there are a number of opportunities coming their way and we’re fortunate that they’ve been with 106 & Park for so long."

when terrence and rocsi left i stopped watching https://t.co/oq7ylcxvbM — Black Caesar (@dontcalmebrotha) March 26, 2017

Terrence and Rocsi's final taping of 106 & Park as hosts occurred on Sept. 28, 2012. At the time, Ebony reported the hosts were leaving for acting opportunities, as they had both landed TV and movie roles before their departure. Some also suspected the friends and co-workers had personal issues, especially after their on-air spat during a 2009 episode.

After Terrence corrected Rocsi while she announced the show's email address, the tension between them worsened in more scenes until Rocsi walked off the stage, signaling they were on the outs. However, years after the intense moment, Rocsi shared with The Breakfast Club in February 2024 that the "argument" was a stunt to get her and Terrence a much-needed vacation.

Rocsi says she and Terrence planned a fake walkout on 106 & Park because they worked 3-4 years with no vacation. pic.twitter.com/yBBRcDhoSm — Episodes (@episodesent) February 24, 2024

"Terrence and I were on that show for 3 or 4 years straight with no vacation," Rocsi explained to hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious. "And we never took a day off. And so it came to that time. It was like, ‘Okay, can we take a week? Can we go live our life, you know?”'

"And the mastermind at hand who came up with that idea was like, ‘Well, one just can’t be gone on vacation and the other one, " she added. "We gotta create a scandal!”