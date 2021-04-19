'Are You the One?' Has Taken Its Ambitious Contestants Overseas From the Start

'Are You the One?' Has Taken Its Ambitious Contestants Overseas From the StartBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 19 2021, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Unlike other hit dating shows on television, Are You the One? operates on a uniquely modern formula that has effectively made it a cult classic among viewers. Over the show's eight seasons, fans have enjoyed watching randomly matched couples navigate newfound romance in some of the most beautiful places on earth.
Aside from the steamy romances, the main fixture of Are You the One? is the episodes' aforementioned beautiful settings. So, where is Are You the One? filmed? Here are all the places that the reality series has called home over the years.
Season 1: Kauai, Hawaii
The first season of the now-revered dating show took place on the beautiful shores of Kauai, Hawaii. The first and only season of Are You the One? to complete on week nine (instead of 10) set the precedent for every subsequent season and provided a jumping point for producers to move even further internationally with their locales.
Season 2: San Juan, Puerto Rico
The next season of the show saw contestants take to the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Due to an off-kilter cast, this season featured 10 men and 11 women, meaning that one of the contestants had two dates at once (yikes). Nonetheless, the season ended up wrapping up successfully.
Season 3: Kona, Hawaii
Thanks to the unprecedented success the first season enjoyed, Are You the One? returned to Hawaiian shores for its third season, much to fans' delight. Despite its slightly eclectic cast, the third season of the show went off without a hitch. It also marked a return to normal with proportionate amounts of men and women participating.
Season 4: Maui, Hawaii
Once again, Are You the One? selected a Hawaiian locale as its home for the fourth season. This time, show producers chose the popular tourist destination of Maui. Hosted by Ryan Devlin, this season boasted a $750,000 cash prize for the winning couple and was earmarked by some truly heated competition.
Season 5: Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Season 5 saw the show deviate from its usual Hawaiian home, opting instead for the tropical paradise of the Dominican Republic. Taking in the Cabarete sights, the cast was able to soak up not only the tropical sun but the rich history and culture that the island has to offer.
Season 6: New Orleans, La.
The first time that the show opted to not call a tropical paradise its home was Season 6, when Are You the One? took on the Mardi Gras capital of the world: New Orleans. With new host Terrence J., the dynamic totally shifted as the cast existed in a more urban environment than ever before, which created a truly memorable string of episodes.
Seasons 7 and 8: Kona, Hawaii (again)
For the following two seasons, cast members returned to what has become the fan favorite location for Are You the One?: Kona. The idyllic island town with strong Hawaiian roots is exactly what the cast and crew needed to really nail the dynamic that the show has pulled off so well for years, and both seasons exemplified that through strong casting and plenty of iconic moments.
Season 8 did mark a big moment in the dating show's history, however, as it was the first to include an LGBTQ+-focused cast. This change was well received among fans and an important step towards a more inclusive cast going forward.